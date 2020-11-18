“Enchong Dee on being paired with Jasmine Curtis in ‘Alter Me’: ‘I’m just so happy’”

‘Alter Me’ star Enchong Dee gives some dating advice for those who meet people through dating apps.

With his new film Alter Me now streaming on Netflix, Enchong Dee said he has been open-minded about the new platform for movies and television shows this year because of the pandemic situation.

“Before I think it was more of an option, but now it’s more of this is the only platform that we have and it goes with filmmaking, film showing, it goes with the safety protocols also. But at the same time, we still have a choice whether to put out something good or something not-so-good online and we can tell. So at the same time, yung message din naman ng buong film, which is you always choose love, you always choose goodness and you always choose light. That no matter what scenario we are in, choose that. it doesn’t have to be a grandeur way of your actions, pero do it in a good way, in a nice way, with kindness,” he shared during the Alter Me Netflix virtual roundtable discussion.

The 32-year-old Kapamilya hunk also talks about his experience being paired with Alter Me co-star Jasmine Curtis for the very first time. “I’m just so happy because we started as strangers and ended our film with a good friendship, something that I would want to do another film with or whatever we can do regarding our work. But at the same time she is someone I would hang out with even na sa labas ng trabaho. Jasmine is someone I would want to talk to the whole day, talking on and on about life, about our understanding of socio-political issues. We can go on and on and I’m happy that I found that in her,” he said.

In the film, Enchong plays the role of Uno, who is known online for his alter identity Daxx whose professional services are defined by allowing his customers to act out their sexual fantasies with him. In real life, Enchong advises online daters to be genuine and sincere if they want things to really work out and transcend the online world.

“If you are going for a serious one (connection), well even naman if you just want to experience it, just start with honesty, from your photos to your information. Because if nataon na yung naka-swipe right mo or naka-match sayo is someone that you would want tomtake seriously, it would be good to start with honesty and sinimulan niyo yung meeting niyo with that openness. So I guess that would be the best advice,” he explained.

Alter Me is directed by RC Delos Reyes and written by Danno Kristoper C. Mariquit under Viva Films and Ten17P. Alter Me is available on Netflix across Asia.