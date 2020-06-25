“Enchong Dee on his chain of restaurants: ‘Our company did not lay off a single employee’”

Enchong Dee, who owns a chain of restaurants specializing in charcoal-grilled chicken, explained why he did not lay off a single employee from his company.

Despite the ongoing threats and losses the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon those in the business sectors, Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee chose not to lay off any of his employees from his homegrown chain of restaurants.

Having resumed dine-in operations for some of his restaurant branches specializing in charcoal-grilled chicken, the 31-year-old actor first gave an update about his employees whom he said are all healthy and safe.

“I’m proud to announce that all our employees in our branches of @pericharcoalph are healthy and safe,” he said.

Sharing why he chose not to lay off a single employee, he said: “Our company did not lay off a single employee as we know how hard it is to be unemployed at this time of uncertainty.”

With most restaurants still operating under limited capacity due to safety protocols, Enchong said his company currently offers catering services and food deliveries around the Metro.

“To any companies around the Metro looking for an everyday catering/delivery of food, let’s meet in person and we are ready to provide fresh meals for you,” he stated.

Enchong Dee currently has 18 branches of Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar nationwide.