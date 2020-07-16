“Enchong Dee on why celebrities should speak up on ABS-CBN’s issues: ‘Our voice is not for us but for others who have nothing’”

Enchong Dee said more celebrities should use their voice in speaking out against the denial of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise.

Enchong Dee said more celebrities should use their voice in speaking out against the denial of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise on Friday, July 10, not for themselves but for “others who have nothing.”

The actor made the comment in response to a follower who called him out on Instagram for allegedly “pressuring all the artists” to be as “vocal as you.”

“Don’t get me wrong I admire your bravery, mismong ako i want ABS-CBN back. Pero i think its wrong to pressure all the artists to be as vocal as you. And there’s nothing really at risk for your career kasi di ka naman sikat,” wrote the netizen.

“Besides, kahit pa lahat ng viva and star magic artists speak up against the government, its not gonna change anything as long as their Lord Digong is incharge. ifocus nyo sa gobyerno ang pagkalampay, [instead] of shading artists for being vocal as you. Everyone shows support in different ways and its all valid,” the netizen added.

In response, Enchong said he and his colleagues need to think beyond themselves at this point, and use their voice and influence to support those whose jobs were put at risk by the rejection.

“we have to start thinking beyond ourselves, our voice is not for us but for the others who have nothing, those who live paycheck to paycheck,” he wrote.

“I am not shading, I am calling for their support. I can go on with my life without this job but I couldn’t speak for the utility personnel, the wardrobe, the makeup artists, the staff, the crew, which ALL artists get to work with everyday. I’m calling for their support because I know that my colleagues have enough influence to make things right. Again, this is beyond oneself,” he added.

At marami pang iba na kasamahan ko sa trabaho. Marami sila na kailangan ng boses ng mga kapwa ko artista. pic.twitter.com/A32rE1XI2f — Enchong Dee (@enchongdee777) July 15, 2020

On Friday, July 10, the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises voted 70 to 11 to reject a new broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN Corporation, keeping the network’s main broadcast platforms off the air and places thousands of jobs at risk amid the pandemic.

Enchong, who has been a Kapamilya since 2007, has been one of the most vocal supporters of ABS-CBN amid its franchise woes. As early as February, the “Elise” star was among the first high-profile celebrities to air his support for his home network, saying it’s not only a case of thousands of jobs, but also the country’s democracy, being put at risk.

“I always tell people that, ‘Artists should be the first line of democracy.’ People tend to agree, but mostly do nothing about it or get reprimanded for saying something political. Very few listen and even fewer are brave enough to stand their ground because of their ‘reputation,’” he said in a Twitter post.

“Now that ABS-CBN (my home for almost 15 years) is being wrongly accused of many things, I am angry. I am sad. I am bothered. But again, this is not the first time that we will pass through a dark tunnel. I know that we will rise together stronger than ever before, kasama ng libo-libong empleyado ng ABS-CBN,” he wrote.

“I am a Filipino first and my job comes second. Let’s be vigilant not only because jobs are in peril, but mainly because we are Filipinos fighting for the democracy and constitution of our country,” he added.