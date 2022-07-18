Enchong Dee Says He Learned to Save Money Due to Inflation

Enchong Dee Allegedly Learned to Save Money Due to Inflation

TV host-actor Enchong Dee said that he allegedly learned how to save money due to the inflation rate in the Philippines.

The actor posted on social media that he had learned to save because of the country’s current growing prices. Enchong stated in an Instagram post that he had improved his knowledge of budgeting.

As a result, he only spends P625 on the items he requires for his home. In order to help followers and internet users cope with the inflation they were all suffering, he also shared his “budgetarian move” with them.

“I’m learning to budget myself better😁 I went to one of my favorite weekend market, nabili ko yung mga kailangan ko sa bahay at may kasama pang dessert. Lahat to sa halagang ₱625,” said Enchong.

“Sharing your #budgetarian moves can help ease the inflation we’re all experiencing. Let me know how you guys spend your hard earned money pagdating sa grocery,” he added.

Enchong is currently dealing with a more significant issue in addition to inflation due to the litigation he is involved in where the plaintiff wants to pay him one billion pesos. Rep. Claudine Bautista of the DUMPER party list sued Enchong last year over the actor’s post on the lawmaker’s marriage.

It is unknown if Bautista will consent to speak with Enchong in negotiations. Recall that after asking his followers if they would be content to just let the actor dance at their rallies, Bautista appeared to be signaling that he was prepared to forgive Enchong.

READ ALSO: Quezon Mayor Orders Employees to Smile or Face Suspension

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.