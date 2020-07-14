“Enchong Dee slams Harry Roque for telling people to ‘move on’ from ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal issue”

Enchong Dee slams Harry Roque who told people to move on from ABS-CBN Franchise denial.

Enchong Dee slammed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque following his statement that the Congress’ decision to deny ABS-CBN’s franchise application should be respected and that the public should just accept it and “move on.”

Roque made the statement during a virtual press briefing on Monday, July 13, when asked how the Kapamilya network could have helped the Department of Education in its blended learning approach in the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“Mayroon po bang malaking kawalan dahil hindi nabigyan ng franchise ang ABS-CBN? Aaminin ko po, meron po,” he said.

“Nung ako po’y naging tagapagsalita, malaki rin po naging utang na loob ko dahil number 1 naman po talaga sa reach ang ABS-CBN. Nalulungkot po ako na dumating sa punto na hindi po na-renew ang prangkisa,” he added.

However, Harry said that whether the public agrees or disagrees, the decision in Congress should be respected because it went through the process.

“Maski po tayong manghinayang, eh tapos na po ang boksing. At dumaan na po sa proseso, sang-ayon sa Saligang Batas. Wala na po tayong magagawa. Let’s move on,” he said.

On Twitter, Enchong expressed his disappointment over Harry’s remark, telling the Palace spokesman: “You disgust me.”

“Alam ko makikita mo ‘tong tweet na to because you follow me. Sayang ka,” he added.

@attyharryroque you digust me. Alam ko makikita mo tong tweet na to because you follow me. Sayang ka. https://t.co/bc1WCjIgSN — Enchong Dee (@enchongdee777) July 13, 2020

On Friday, July 10, the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises voted 70 to 11 to reject a new broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN Corporation, keeping the network’s main broadcast platforms off the air and places thousands of jobs at risk amid the pandemic.

Enchong, who has been a Kapamilya since 2007, was among the local celebrities who had expressed their support for the broadcast giant by taking part in a noise barrage in front of the Kapamilya headquarters in Quezon City that evening.

He also joined a chorus of local stars who have gone to social media to denounce the House committee decision rejecting ABS-CBN’s franchise application amid concerns about media freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.