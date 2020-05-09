“Enchong Dee tries to borrow Php 3 million from celebrity friends in prank call vlog”

Enchong Dee tried to prank Erich Gonzales, Maja Salvador, Enrique Gil and Gerald Anderson.

Enchong Dee pranked his friends in his latest YouTube vlog. The actor tried asking for 3 million pesos from Erich Gonzales, Maja Salvador, Enrique Gil and Gerald Anderson.

During the phone call, Enchong told his friends that he needed the money to buy a lamborghini. His friends willingly offered help before he revealed to them that it was just a prank.

“So there you guys, I have four friends that can lend me money anytime of the day just in case na magkaroon ako ng shortage of funds but again this was meant to entertain, to make fun of my friends, nothing serious,” he said.

Enchong added, “Again, this is just for entertainment. I know everyone is being very responsible and being so aware of our surroundings, which is the virus. Please take good care of yourselves,” he stated.

The actor also pointed out the importance of emergency funds especially when crises like we are experiencing right now arise.

“Don sa prank calls na ginawa natin it only shows that times like this we have to be prepared, we have to be ready with our emergency fund,” he said.

His prank video has already amassed more than 200K views as of this writing.