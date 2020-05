END OF DAY The famous sunset in Manila Bay becomes a backdrop to the Covid-infected MV Ruby Princess and a dozen other foreign cruise ships whose Filipino crew are scheduled to be tested for the virus by medical personnel from the Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs. The MV Ruby Princess arrived in Manila on May 7 after a two-week journey from Australia and the

United States, where it has been linked to a series of coronavirus deaths in these countries. PHOTO BY RUY L. MARTINEZ