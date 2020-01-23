Endangered Philippine Eagle spotted in Mount Apo

MANILA, Philippines — A critically endangered Philippine Eagle was recently found nesting in the forests of Mount Apo in Davao City, Davao Del Sur.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Philippine Eagle Foundation said the iconic eagle, estimated to be around one-year-old, was spotted through the efforts of forest guards.

“Great news! Another juvenile Philippine Eagle was discovered recently in the forests of Mt. Apo!” the foundation wrote in its caption.

In February 2019, a Philippine Eagle chick and its parents were also found in the highlands of Bukidnon province.

Declared as the country’s national bird, the Philippine Eagle is one of the three largest eagles in the world and is now at the brink of extinction, with roughly 400 pairs left in the wild.

The PEF also called on the public to help save the Philippine Eagle by donating to the foundation, which is the only conservation, breeding, and rehabilitation facility of Philippine eagles in the country.

