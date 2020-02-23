“Engagement photo? Picture of Matteo Guidicelli down on one knee for Sarah Geronimo surfaces”

Matteo Guidicelli, in a photo shared by a close friend of his, can be seen down on one knee for his now-wife Sarah Geronimo — hinting at the possibility that the photo was taken when he popped the question to the Popstar Royalty.

Days after the civil wedding of Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo, which took the internet by storm, a close friend of the couple shared on Instagram what appears to be a photo taken when the Kapamilya actor-turned-army reserve popped the question surfaces online.

Ranvel Rufino, a professional booking agent and a friend of Matteo, shared a photo where the star can be seen getting down on one knee in front of Sarah.

On Instagram, Ranvel, also the son of talent manager and film producer June Rufino, wrote: “And they lived happily ever after. #ashmatt strong. He added: “Congrats my loves. Always here. Anytime all the time.”

While Rufino did not dish out more details about the post, he seems to hint at the possibility that the said photo was taken during the proposal of Guidicelli to the Popstar Royalty.

Matteo and Sarah’s civil wedding, which the couple chose not to announce to the public, happened last February 20, 2020.

The “secret” wedding became controversial after a man filed a police complaint about allegedly getting punched by the actor for supposedly leaking details about the wedding to Geronimo’s mother.

“AshMatt” became a couple in 2014 and confirmed their engagement in November 2019.