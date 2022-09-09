Enhanced AIA Premier Academy Leads the Industry into New Digital Era Launches Market-First Naked Eye 3D Outdoor BillboardMr-Jim-3D-ad-resize.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 September 2022 – AIA Hong Kong has long been steadfast in nurturing talent for the insurance industry. The Company set up the AIA Premier Academy (the Academy) in 2011 with an aim of grooming the next generation of elite financial planners. Over the past 11 years, the Academy has nurtured nearly 8,000 MDRT members, over 1,150 unit managers and 9 district directors. The Academy has been further enhanced this year. Big data analytics and advanced digital platforms are leveraged to help financial planners meet customers’ needs, taking care of their health protection and wealth planning through different stages of life. Meanwhile, AIA Hong Kong leads the insurance industry with the launch of the first naked eye 3D outdoor advertising billboard in the heart of Central, exemplifying its edge in digital technology and adding to its recruitment drive to appeal to young talent.

Mr. Jim Jan Zen, Chief Agency Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, introduces market-first naked eye 3D outdoor billboard

Mr. Jim Jan Zen, Chief Agency Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “AIA Hong Kong has been leading the industry in the development of Technology, Digital and Analytics (TDA), which has enabled further enhancement of the AIA Premier Academy, allowing our financial planners to provide faster and more personalised services. The professional and all-round training programme has also elevated financial planners to serve as advisers for customers. With the help of state-of-the-art digital tools, our financial planners cater for every need of customers, provide them with comprehensive protection and help them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Naked eye 3D outdoor advertising is a brand-new advertising platform which uses the latest technology of ultra-high 4K resolution curved LED screens to create a stunning 3D effect without the aid of 3D glasses. AIA Hong Kong is the first in the insurance industry to use naked eye 3D advertising to highlight the message about its enhanced AIA Premier Academy. Defying traditional advertising confines and underlining its market leadership, the video shows a vividly refreshing scenery with trees growing and flowering in the countryside, which is being transposed to downtown Central. Accentuating the Academy’s breaking new grounds, it appeals to like-minded, foresighted young people who dare to take the challenge.

Please click the link to view the video: https://youtu.be/CzLgzSWWm-8

The Enhanced AIA Premier Academy

Since AIA Hong Kong established the AIA Premier Academy in 2011, the Academy has been committed to helping young and outstanding financial planners attain MDRT qualification.

In light of the rapidly changing macro environment and the new digital era, the AIA Premier Academy has made remarkable enhancements with the following key developments:

Embraces global perspective: Be willing to make a breakthrough and sets sights on becoming an MDRT member and an all-round premier adviser.

Upholds customer centricity: Be steadfast in lifelong learning and continuing professional development to formulate comprehensive health and wealth solutions for customers.

Promotes healthy lifestyle: Combines the advantages of multiple insurance and investment products and encourage a healthy lifestyle, helping customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Leverages digital technology: With the help of TDA strategy and tools, it perfectly seizes market opportunities and thoroughly analyses customers’ protection gap for advance planning.

Remarks:



1. As at 31 December 2021



2. Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) has over 66,000 members from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge and deliver outstanding services to customers while upholding strict ethical conduct. MDRT membership is widely regarded as the most esteemed international honour in the industry.

Hashtag: #AIA