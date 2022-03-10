Enjoy Exclusive Discounts on Electronic Products in Singapore with iShopChangi’s High Tech Fair in MarchEnjoy Exclusive Discounts on Electronic Products in Singapore with iShopChangi’s High Tech Fair in March.jpg







SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 March 2022 –

From 10 to 23 March 2022, iShopChangi’s Online High Tech Fair will offer massive savings of up to 60% off all your favourite tech products, from earbuds to bread toasters, in addition to the already duty-free items available online. Save hundreds of dollars on ovens, air fryers, shavers and more, and kit out your home with all the essential electronic goods today!



Save with attractive vouchers

Receive 10% off your electronic products when you spend S$250 or more on iShopChangi, by entering the promotional code HITECH10 at the checkout (discount capped at S$40). Or, if you’re looking to spend even more, plug in HITECH12 when you cart out with S$350, to receive 12% off your electronic goods (discount capped at S$50). iShopChangi’s top 10 spenders during the sale will also receive a S$50 Changi gift card, which you can use at participating outlets in Changi Airport’s public and transit areas.

Keep a lookout for our one-day flash sales promo codes too! Released at 10am on 11, 18 and 22 March, these single day vouchers will shave 8% off your tech gadgets at no minimum spend, capped at S$30.

More discounts on your favourite electronics

Check out the incredible discounts on offer for individual products at iShopChangi. These Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Headphones are available for just S$419.63, reduced by 10% from S$466.36. You can take 10% off your Bose Sport Earbuds, too, and pay the reduced price of S$251.40 from the original S$279.44. Looking to get busy in the kitchen? Buy yourself a Mayer 3.3L Air Fryer (MMAF09) for S$57, saving yourself a massive 80% on the original price S$279. The PowerPac Bear Electric Oven 35L (DKX-A35Q1) will make a nice accompaniment for just S$77, reduced 61% from S$199. If fitness is your thing, take home a Fitbit Versa 3 for S$278.50, and keep an extra S$74 in your pocket at the checkout.

Explore the best in tech at iShopChangi’s High Tech Fair

On top of other promotions, you can enjoy a free S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up with Changi Pay. Save another S$5 if you use Changi Pay at checkout, with a minimum S$65 spend!

When it comes to tax-absorbed prices and $0 delivery, you can’t beat iShopChangi. Cart out with an order worth at least S$59 to receive free delivery of your purchases to residential addresses across Singapore!

