Enjoy Great Taste and Great Value with 7-Eleven’s new line-up of ready-to-eat treats!RTE-Great-Taste-Great-Value-KV.jpg

To help you get back on track after

the Chinese New Year festivities, 7-Eleven is rolling out an exciting selection

of budget-friendly bites. Choose from a classic Singaporean-favourite fried

rice dish, an on-trend truffle burger plus other tempting items that won’t

break the bank to be enjoyed on the go anytime, anywhere.

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Experiencing post Chinese New Year blues? No

worries, 7-Eleven is taking all your favourite food and flavours from your

classics, cafes, to even your favourite fast-food joints, making them available

all around the clock and pocket-friendly!

Get back into the swing of things with an all-new, mouth-watering

selection of grab-and-go goodies that are kind to your wallet but don’t skimp

on taste. So, save that ang pow money and head down to your nearest

7-Eleven for some great tasting food and great value!

Classic favourites: Big on taste, friendly

on the pocket!

When hunger strikes, a

hot steaming bowl of fried rice will always hit the spot! 7-SELECT Chicken

Cutlet Fried Rice (U.P. $4.50) is a convenient alternative to every

Singaporean’s must-order at a certain restaurant chain (if you know you know)!

It boasts a succulent breaded chicken cutlet served on a bed of light,

fluffy and perfectly seasoned egg fried rice with spring onions. Save the travels to your nearest

restaurant or mall – simply head to your nearest 7-Eleven to get your

chicken cutlet fried rice fix from now on, available around the clock!

There are trends that come and go, but we all know

that truffle-infused dishes are here to stay. Good news – no one needs to break

the bank to be a café-hopping, truffle-searching hipster anymore! After all,

who could afford a good ol’ café truffle burger oh-so-often? Introducing the 7-SELECT

Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger (U.P. $3.50),

a hearty breakfast or teatime treat of black truffle infused scrambled eggs,

smoked chicken ham with melted cheddar cheese served on a fluffy burger bun.

The addition of that unmistakeable truffle aroma takes this burger up a level

but this indulgent treat is still at a price everyone can afford. Turn your

grab-and-go breakfast into a true café experience by pairing it with a cup of

7CAFÉ and get your day off to a great start!

Other

delicious grab-and-go goodies you can enjoy any time, any where

If you’re in need of breakfast on the run,

a quick lunch, or a late-night bite, check out the other all-new items on the

menu:

7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap (U.P. $3.60)

is

the perfect dream of Mac & Cheese on the go! Cheesy macaroni is layered on pieces

of popcorn chicken glazed with brown sugar BBQ sauce and all wrapped in a warm

tortilla. A familiar taste

from your favourite fast-food chains indeed! Packed full of flavour, this tasty

wrap makes for a lip-smacking lunchtime bite.

7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger (U.P. $3.50) features a breaded chicken cutlet made with 100% succulent chicken

thigh topped with creamy garlic butter. A classic combo of flavours that

everyone will love!

The next couple of

inventive items on the menu combine the flavours of east and west in perfect

harmony! 7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta (U.P. $5.50) is inspired

by the classic Japanese home-cooked dish. Slices of roasted chicken breast,

teriyaki sauce, shredded pickled cabbage, seaweed flakes, baby romaine lettuce

and hard-boiled egg slices are

sandwiched in between Italian style fluffy ciabatta bread. A refreshing blend

of tastes and textures, the sweet umami

teriyaki sauce perfectly balances the tangy crunchy pickled cabbage.

For a quick bite on

the run, you can’t go wrong with the 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri (U.P.

$2.00), our original take on the classic Japanese rice ball with a touch of

European flair! This delicious morsel consists of onigiri rice mixed in with

kernels of Japonica corn and a creamy filling of cheese and roasted ham at its

centre.

7-Eleven is also launching a new range Western-style

delectable dishes from Taste Asia to keep you going throughout the day. Take

your pick from Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio, Grilled

Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans, and Butter Rice with Beef

Bolognaise and Cheese. All priced at $4.50 each, these Western

delights are excellent value and sure to please!

Enjoy $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or

Potato Salad when you buy 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice, BBQ Chicken Mac

and Cheese Wrap, Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger or Baked Chicken

with Garlic Butter Burger from 16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022!

For more detail on launch

dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice $4.50 Get $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or Potato Salad 16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022 16 Feb 2022 7-SELECT Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger $3.50 7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap $3.60 7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger $3.50 7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta $5.50 – – 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri $2.00 Buy 2 for $3.80 16 Feb – 29 Mar 2022 Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio $4.50 – – Taste Asia Grilled Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans $4.50 – – Taste Asia Butter Rice with Beef Bolognaise and Cheese $4.50 – –

All items are halal-certified except for 7-SELECT

Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri.

More promotions and updates

can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.