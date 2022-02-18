Enjoy Great Taste and Great Value with 7-Eleven’s new line-up of ready-to-eat treats!RTE-Great-Taste-Great-Value-KV.jpg

To help you get back on track after
the Chinese New Year festivities, 7-Eleven is rolling out an exciting selection
of budget-friendly bites. Choose from a classic Singaporean-favourite fried
rice dish, an on-trend truffle burger plus other tempting items that won’t
break the bank to be enjoyed on the go anytime, anywhere.
worries, 7-Eleven is taking all your favourite food and flavours from your
classics, cafes, to even your favourite fast-food joints, making them available
all around the clock and pocket-friendly!
Get back into the swing of things with an all-new, mouth-watering
selection of grab-and-go goodies that are kind to your wallet but don’t skimp
on taste. So, save that ang pow money and head down to your nearest
7-Eleven for some great tasting food and great value!
Classic favourites: Big on taste, friendly
on the pocket!
When hunger strikes, a
hot steaming bowl of fried rice will always hit the spot! 7-SELECT Chicken
Cutlet Fried Rice (U.P. $4.50) is a convenient alternative to every
Singaporean’s must-order at a certain restaurant chain (if you know you know)!
It boasts a succulent breaded chicken cutlet served on a bed of light,
fluffy and perfectly seasoned egg fried rice with spring onions. Save the travels to your nearest
restaurant or mall – simply head to your nearest 7-Eleven to get your
chicken cutlet fried rice fix from now on, available around the clock!
There are trends that come and go, but we all know
that truffle-infused dishes are here to stay. Good news – no one needs to break
the bank to be a café-hopping, truffle-searching hipster anymore! After all,
who could afford a good ol’ café truffle burger oh-so-often? Introducing the 7-SELECT
Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger (U.P. $3.50),
a hearty breakfast or teatime treat of black truffle infused scrambled eggs,
smoked chicken ham with melted cheddar cheese served on a fluffy burger bun.
The addition of that unmistakeable truffle aroma takes this burger up a level
but this indulgent treat is still at a price everyone can afford. Turn your
grab-and-go breakfast into a true café experience by pairing it with a cup of
7CAFÉ and get your day off to a great start!
Other
delicious grab-and-go goodies you can enjoy any time, any where
If you’re in need of breakfast on the run,
a quick lunch, or a late-night bite, check out the other all-new items on the
menu:
7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap (U.P. $3.60)
is
the perfect dream of Mac & Cheese on the go! Cheesy macaroni is layered on pieces
of popcorn chicken glazed with brown sugar BBQ sauce and all wrapped in a warm
tortilla. A familiar taste
from your favourite fast-food chains indeed! Packed full of flavour, this tasty
wrap makes for a lip-smacking lunchtime bite.
7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger (U.P. $3.50) features a breaded chicken cutlet made with 100% succulent chicken
thigh topped with creamy garlic butter. A classic combo of flavours that
everyone will love!
The next couple of
inventive items on the menu combine the flavours of east and west in perfect
harmony! 7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta (U.P. $5.50) is inspired
by the classic Japanese home-cooked dish. Slices of roasted chicken breast,
teriyaki sauce, shredded pickled cabbage, seaweed flakes, baby romaine lettuce
and hard-boiled egg slices are
sandwiched in between Italian style fluffy ciabatta bread. A refreshing blend
of tastes and textures, the sweet umami
teriyaki sauce perfectly balances the tangy crunchy pickled cabbage.
For a quick bite on
the run, you can’t go wrong with the 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri (U.P.
$2.00), our original take on the classic Japanese rice ball with a touch of
European flair! This delicious morsel consists of onigiri rice mixed in with
kernels of Japonica corn and a creamy filling of cheese and roasted ham at its
centre.
7-Eleven is also launching a new range Western-style
delectable dishes from Taste Asia to keep you going throughout the day. Take
your pick from Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio, Grilled
Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans, and Butter Rice with Beef
Bolognaise and Cheese. All priced at $4.50 each, these Western
delights are excellent value and sure to please!
Enjoy $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or
Potato Salad when you buy 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice, BBQ Chicken Mac
and Cheese Wrap, Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger or Baked Chicken
with Garlic Butter Burger from 16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022!
For more detail on launch
dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:
|
Product
|
RSP
|
Promotion
|
Promo Period
|
Launch Date
|
7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice
|
$4.50
|
Get $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or Potato Salad
|
16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022
|
16 Feb 2022
|
7-SELECT Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger
|
$3.50
|
7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap
|
$3.60
|
7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger
|
$3.50
|
7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta
|
$5.50
|
–
|
–
|
7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri
|
$2.00
|
Buy 2 for $3.80
|
16 Feb – 29 Mar 2022
|
Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio
|
$4.50
|
–
|
–
|
Taste Asia Grilled Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans
|
$4.50
|
–
|
–
|
Taste Asia Butter Rice with Beef Bolognaise and Cheese
|
$4.50
|
–
|
–
All items are halal-certified except for 7-SELECT
Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri.
