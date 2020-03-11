Enjoy Some Of Hottest 100 Of The Decade Teaser Stats From Triple J

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

We’re just two sleeps away from the Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown, the regular Hottest 100’s impressive cousin. Now’s the time where we get to look at all the stats for the countdown from triple j and get excited.

Triple j have shared the Hottest Year, how many Aussies we’ll get to hear on the day, and who voted the tracks in.

First up, the Hottest Year? 2012. Yup, the year we thought would be the end of the world was our absolute favourite, sonically at least. To refresh your memory, 2012 was the year of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’, and Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

[embedded content]

Out of the 100 songs, nearly half came from Australians with 49 homegrown tunes in the Hottest 100 of the Decade.

A whopping 1,869,659 votes were counted for this countdown. From those voters, 47.9 per cent were aged 18-24 and a little over 79 per cent were under the age of 30.

The gals won the voting for this one, with 51.2 per cent of votes coming from females, 46.9 per cent from males, and 1.9 per cent from non-binary, unspecified or other genders.

The Hottest 100 of the Decade will kick off on Saturday at 12pm AEDT. In the meantime, triple j are giving us the Hottest 200 of the Decade in instalments all this week. They’ll be broadcasting the top end of the countdown on Friday afternoon. You can catch all that’s happened in the Hottest 200 over here.