“Enjoying the beauty of Shanxi and cheering for the Winter Olympics” Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange Activities Week Began on January 22Shanxi.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – 22 January 2022 – On January 22, the launching

ceremony of Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange Activities Week was

held in Taiyuan, the capital city of Shanxi Province in China, whose theme is

to enjoy the beauty of Shanxi and cheer for the Winter Olympics. Besides, it is

co-sponsored by Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Shanxi

Provincial Sports Bureau and Datong Municipal People’s Government, aiming to

show the rich and diversified tourism resources of Shanxi to tourists at home

and abroad and attract many international friends, athletes and tourists to

Shanxi and enjoy its beautiful scenery with the influence of the Winter

Olympics.

At present, Shanxi follows the trend

of the times and promotes the high-quality development of the cultural and

tourism industry. At the launching ceremony, the leaders of Shanxi Provincial

Department of Culture and Tourism, Shanxi Provincial Sports Bureau and members

of the tour publicity group of Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange

Activities jointly completed the flag-giving ceremony. With the theme song of the

Beijing Winter Olympics “Together for a Shared Future” sounded, the

event officially opened.

Subsequently, the organizers posted

the Shanxi Winter Tourist Map which included rich tourism resources and Shanxi winter classic tourist routes,

for example, the wild and unrestrained trip outside the border, the comfortable

and warm winter pilgrimage trip, the warm winter roaming trip, the primitive

Shanxi culture trip, the Taihang leisure winter tour and the Yellow River

customs trip. These activities provided a guide for the vast number of tourists

to explore Shanxi, unlock new ways to move through the winter and start a

wonderful trip.

At the scene, in addition to the

release of 6 lines, the activity also invited special guests. A representative

of an international friend from Russia described his indissoluble bond with

Shanxi. There were all kinds of wonderful interactions at the event site, which

highly promoted the atmosphere of the event. Moreover, not only did the

crosstalk actor Gong Rui bring Shanxi’s version of crosstalk performance “Shanxi’s Good Scenery”, but also the Guinness World Record holder,

Master Wang Zhanglong, demonstrated the “flour balloon” stunt, making

outstanding contributions to spreading Shanxi noodle culture.

In the following week, the Shanxi

winter tour group composed of guests from all over the world and Shanxi’s best

tour guide will go to Datong, Xinzhou and Pingyao to start the winter tour.