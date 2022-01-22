“Enjoying the beauty of Shanxi and cheering for the Winter Olympics” Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange Activities Week Began on January 22Shanxi.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 January 2022 – On January 22, the launching
ceremony of Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange Activities Week was
held in Taiyuan, the capital city of Shanxi Province in China, whose theme is
to enjoy the beauty of Shanxi and cheer for the Winter Olympics. Besides, it is
co-sponsored by Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Shanxi
Provincial Sports Bureau and Datong Municipal People’s Government, aiming to
show the rich and diversified tourism resources of Shanxi to tourists at home
and abroad and attract many international friends, athletes and tourists to
Shanxi and enjoy its beautiful scenery with the influence of the Winter
Olympics.
At present, Shanxi follows the trend
of the times and promotes the high-quality development of the cultural and
tourism industry. At the launching ceremony, the leaders of Shanxi Provincial
Department of Culture and Tourism, Shanxi Provincial Sports Bureau and members
of the tour publicity group of Shanxi Winter Tourism Promotion and Exchange
Activities jointly completed the flag-giving ceremony. With the theme song of the
Beijing Winter Olympics “Together for a Shared Future” sounded, the
event officially opened.
Subsequently, the organizers posted
the Shanxi Winter Tourist Map which included rich tourism resources and Shanxi winter classic tourist routes,
for example, the wild and unrestrained trip outside the border, the comfortable
and warm winter pilgrimage trip, the warm winter roaming trip, the primitive
Shanxi culture trip, the Taihang leisure winter tour and the Yellow River
customs trip. These activities provided a guide for the vast number of tourists
to explore Shanxi, unlock new ways to move through the winter and start a
wonderful trip.
At the scene, in addition to the
release of 6 lines, the activity also invited special guests. A representative
of an international friend from Russia described his indissoluble bond with
Shanxi. There were all kinds of wonderful interactions at the event site, which
highly promoted the atmosphere of the event. Moreover, not only did the
crosstalk actor Gong Rui bring Shanxi’s version of crosstalk performance “Shanxi’s Good Scenery”, but also the Guinness World Record holder,
Master Wang Zhanglong, demonstrated the “flour balloon” stunt, making
outstanding contributions to spreading Shanxi noodle culture.
In the following week, the Shanxi
winter tour group composed of guests from all over the world and Shanxi’s best
tour guide will go to Datong, Xinzhou and Pingyao to start the winter tour.