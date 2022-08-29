ENOLA: “There Is a Sense of Togetherness in Your Aloneness”

ENOLA released the driving post-punk original ‘Strange Comfort’ at the beginning of August. The track draws on the Naarm/Melbourne-based artist’s affection for post-punk greats Joy Division and synth-punk progenitors Suicide.

ENOLA, who uses they/them pronouns, will launch ‘Strange Comfort’ with headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney over the first weekend of September, before heading further north for a handful of parties and showcases at BIGSOUND. Music Feeds caught up with ENOLA to learn about their creative practice, future goals and the writing of ‘Strange Comfort’.

ENOLA – ‘Strange Comfort’

Music Feeds: It’s been a few years since you emerged onto the local scene. What are some experiences from the last few years that stand out as significant for getting you to where you are now?

ENOLA: The most significant change is the shift from a more electronic solo act and moving into a more live band setting. Also immersing myself in the live music scene and being inspired by my peers and other creatives has influenced me a lot. Another thing to note would be teaming up with Our Golden Friend, who are my management team, which has promoted a lot of growth for me as an artist.

MF: The ENOLA sound is an eclectic one, with the likes of Joy Division, Alan Vega, IDLES, and Fontaines D.C. all named as influences. What was your musical background like? Who were some of your idols growing up?

ENOLA: I grew up in a really musical household and was exposed to many different genres of music. Like most of us, I personally have gone through many phases of being immersed in certain music genres, which I feel have all left their own distinct impression on me.

I remember my mum having a handful of tapes in our car growing up and I feel like those tapes had a particular influence on me. Those tapes included the likes of Nirvana, The Smiths, The Velvet Underground, The Dead Kennedys, Joy Division and The B-52’s.

MF: ‘Strange Comfort’ is a powerful song that speaks to the comfort of knowing suffering can be universal. Where did this track come from?

ENOLA: It came from a place of reflection. I was motivated to convey the idea that suffering is an innate characteristic of existence, and that suffering is also universal. So, you are not alone in that experience – there is a sense of togetherness in your aloneness.

MF: The song is paired with a visceral music video. How involved were you in the creation of the video?

ENOLA: Very involved. I am a very hands-on artist that loves to be involved in every aspect of the process. Triana [Hernandez] did an amazing job of making the visuals and ideas in my head come to life on screen.

MF: You’re heading to BIGSOUND and you’ve got a few shows in the lead-up. How important is performing live to your self-perception as an artist?

ENOLA: I consider it an honour to be on stage and to be able to perform. When I’m onstage, I try to give it everything I’ve got. Performing is one of my greatest joys and I feel like I’m the type of artist that to be truly understood, you’d have to witness me play in real life.

MF: What are your priorities for what comes next? Audience growth? Creative growth? Travel?

ENOLA: It’s definitely an exciting time right now. I think those three areas will grow simultaneously and feed into one another. My priorities for all of them would definitely be to get overseas next year and showcase at SXSW, The Great Escape and then do some touring internationally too.

ENOLA ‘Strange Paradise’ Launch Shows

Friday, 2nd September – The Retreat Hotel, Brunswick VIC

TICKETS

Saturday, 3rd September – Oxford Art Gallery, Sydney NSW

TICKETS

ENOLA at BIGSOUND 2022

Monday, 5th September; 9:15pm – Matesound Pre-Bigsound Party @ O’Skulligans

Tuesday 6th September; 9:10pm – The Sound Garden (Official Showcase #1)

Wednesday, 7th September; 3:00pm – OGF x Chapter Music BFF Party @ The Brightside

Thursday, 8th September; 7:45pm – Jet Black Cat Sonic Boom Party @ The Tivoli

Thursday, 8th September; 10:40pm – Tomcat (Official Showcase #2)

