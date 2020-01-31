“Enrique Gil launches YouTube channel with sister Diandra”

For their first vlog, Enrique and Diandra Gil posted their Hawaii adventure on YouTube.

Enrique Gil launched his very own YouTube channel alongside his sister Diandra on January 27. They named their channel “The Gil Side.”

In their first vlog, Enrique and Diandra shared their recent trip to Hawaii during the holiday season.

“Welcome to the first ever video in our channel, this vacation meant so much to us because spending time with family is always first. We are so happy that we were able to share with you guys all the memories we made in Hawaii. We can’t wait to share more with you. Let’s go and have a wild ride all together this 2020!” said in the description of their first video.

The vlog has already gained more than 94,000 views as of this writing since it premiered.

Netizens were all praises for the siblings’ first vlog.

“I love the editing style, it’s very catchy that you want to continue watching it. Continue to inspire and spread good vibes to everyone,” one netizen said.

“Finally you have your own TYouTube channel! Love it kahit medyo bitin!! Looking forward to more vlogs and videos soon,” another netizen commented.