“Enrique Gil writes sweet message for Liza Soberano on her birthday”

Read Enrique Gil’s birthday message for his girlfriend Liza Soberano.

Enrique Gil took to social media to write a heartfelt message for Liza Soberano who was celebrating her 22nd birthday on Saturday, January 4.

“Happy birthday my love ️ you truly are an angel here on earth. You just give so much, so much happiness and love and just I hope that me and the world can somehow give all of that love back to you,” Enrique said.

The actor added that being with Liza feels has always felt like a dream.

“You’re not just drop dead gorgeous babe you’re the most beautiful human being I’ve ever met. Sometimes it’s just too good to be true. So don’t wake me from this daydream and just keep on smiling, stay happy enjoy life and be as buang as you are haha I love you so much! happiest birthday love,” he stated.

In response, Liza said, “I love you.”

Netizens were quick to comment that they got “kilig” by Enrique’s birthday greeting.

“Ito talaga yung iniintay kong bati e,” one netizen said.

“Eto legit na ‘sana all’ e,” another netizen commented.