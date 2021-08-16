Enrollment for SY 2021-2022 starts

Enrollment in public schools started on Monday, August 16, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

Parents and guardians may enroll their children by accomplishing the Modified Learner Enrollment and Survey Form (MLESF) and submitting it to their respective schools.

The MLESF can be downloaded at bit.ly/MLESFEnglish2021 for the English version, while the Filipino version could be accessed at bit.ly/MLESFFilipino2021.

Remote enrollment shall be implemented in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) and Modified ECQ. In lower-risk areas, parents and guardians may submit the document directly to their respective schools.

“Similar to last year’s practice, we continue to encourage submitting the MLESF through phone calls, text, social media, or online means to ensure the public’s safety [amid the pandemic],” DepEd said in a statement.

Enrollment for the Alternative Learning System (ALS) is also ongoing, alongside the general enrollment for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. The ALS Enrollment Form can be accessed at bit.ly/ALSEnrollmentForm2021

Parents and guardians may enroll their children until September 13, the first day of classes for School Year 2021-2022.

DepEd will continue to implement distance learning modalities Tafter President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes in areas where the threat of Covid-19 is low.