Ensign InfoSecurity Partners Offensive Security to Boost Cybersecurity Training and Industry Ecosystem in Singapore  Ensign-Offensive-logos.jpg

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

Ensign InfoSecurity is ranked 6th in a worldwide survey of MSSPs (Managed Security Services Providers). The MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list and research, identify and honour the top MSSPs worldwide by tracking the MSSP’s market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

About Offensive Security

Offensive Security is the leading provider of continuous workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security’s one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs, and open-source projects provide practitioners with the highly desired offensive skills to get a job, advance their careers and better protect their organizations.

Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments.

