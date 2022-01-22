Enter the year 2022, feel the taste of the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by HaiwaiNet, according to Zjol’s article: At the beginning of 2022, the preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games has officially entered its decisive phase. In the past two days, Hangzhou is immersed in a strong atmosphere of “Chinese New Year and Asian Games”.

In Hangzhou Grand Theater, the orchestral Light of Asia: Realize the dream of Asian Games Overture was performed at the Hangzhou New Year’s Concert, over the Olympic Sports Center Stadium, thousands of drones formed a creative animation of the Asian Games, resonating with big and little lotus, in the Canal Sports Park Gymnasium, thousands of teachers and students from across Zhejiang sang The Voice of Asian Games together… By the West Lake, the Qiantang River, and the Grand Canal, elements of the Asian Games can be seen everywhere.

In the past year, the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games has gone through important milestones: the release of the first batch of musical work; the launch ceremony of global recruitment of volunteers; the one-year countdown event; the Hangzhou Asian Games Chefs de Mission Seminar; the first world press briefing; the release of General Competition Schedule; the reveal of the torch “Eternal Flame”, official sportswear and ceremony costume; the announcement of producing team of opening ceremony…

In the new year, there are more major events that waiting to be explored: the release of official theme song of Hangzhou Asian Games, the torch lighting and torch relay, the release of ticket information and medal design, the Asian Games-themed film exhibition, etc. Hangzhou Metro will build an urban rail network that consists of 10 standard-gauge rail and 1 high-speed rail to connect between cities before the Asian Games.

Driven by digital reform, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has made in-depth plans to promote “Intelligent Asian Games”, applying the latest, coolest and most cutting-edge technologies in all aspects of the Asian Games preparation. Through the construction of “Intelligent Asian Games One-stop Link”, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has created the first one-stop digital game viewing platform in the history of international sports events, providing audiences with everything they need during the Asian Games.

“The success of Asian Games will improve a city.” This is not just a slogan, but real changes happening in Hangzhou. In 2022, Hangzhou and Zhejiang will present a brand-new image the world has yet to see.