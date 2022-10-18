Enterprise Cloudification: Huawei Joins Industry Leaders at Singapore TechWeek To Discuss the Future of Enterprise

Huawei Cloud joins industry leaders to answer the big questions facing businesses today.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud a leading provider of everything as a service in the SaaS age, joined the Asia Cloud Expo at Singapore Tech Week. The largest tech event on the Singapore calendar held at Marina Bay Sands from 12-13 October welcomed experts, industry analysts and digital transformation leaders from organizations in critical industries.

This year, Huawei Cloud announced its latest strategy: everything as a service, that is, Infrastructure as a service, technology as a Service, and expertise as a service. With it, Huawei Cloud hopes to empower local customers with the latest tech in cloud native, data, AI, etc. and to deliver innovations to customers’ fingertips.

To date, Huawei Cloud has provided over 220 cloud solutions worldwide. In the Asia Pacific region, Huawei Cloud has built local nodes in Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, and Malaysia. In Singapore, Huawei Cloud works with more than 500 local partners to provide cloud services and solutions to hundreds of customers in more than 10 industries, including Web3.0, fintech, logistic, media and etc.

Cloud Expo & Singapore Tech Week

Tech Week Singapore incorporates seven free-to-attend co-located events at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, including Cloud Expo Asia, DevOps Live, Cyber Security World, Big Data & AI World, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing Asia. Huawei Cloud will join the Cloud Expo Asia, Mainstage and breakaway sessions on digital transformation and Next-Gen Cloud Strategy.

Across the three sessions, Huawei presented the leading trends in digital transformation and what’s next in a post-cloud native world across critical industries, answering some of the biggest questions facing industry leaders today. Including how to deal with the emergence of quantum computing, AI and machine learning and climate change through developments in cloud and digital transformation technologies.

In addition, to the main stage and breakaway events, Huawei hosted guests at its booth at Cloud Expo Asia. At the stand, guests met with experts behind technologies like Digital Bank, Voice AI, Blockchain and Virtual Human services teams, the Web 3.0 Cloud Foundation, Cloud-Cloud Synergy Centre and Spark Start-up Initiative.

Also, at the both were, Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX), ChainUp, Green Link Digital Bank (GLDB), iFlytek, presenting their digital transformation journeys.

Huawei Cloud Speaker Full Line-up and Topics

Tech Week Mainstage

Mr Hunter Shao, VP of Strategy & Marketing, Huawei APAC

Aside from delivering a keynote, Mr Shao will participate in hyper-automation discussions, outlining how enterprises can transform their businesses by unlocking the unlimited potential of data to improve decision-making, accelerate business goals and optimize operations.

Ashley Albern Fernandez, Cloud & AI Data Officer, Huawei International

Mr Fernandez will join Tech Week’s main stage to discuss technologies of the next decade. Including quantum computing, AI, and machine learning, the societal and industrial impacts these will have, and how enterprises can better prepare for the challenges ahead.

Digital Transformation Stage

The digital transformation stage will be joined by Mr Ivan Low, Chief Strategy Officer, Huawei International, presenting what it takes to make a city genuinely cognitive in the digital age. He will be joined by Mr Sijukumar Kumaran, Industry Solution Architect, Banking and Financial Services, Huawei Cloud APAC, for a session showcasing Huawei’s successes in transforming enterprises across APAC.

Next-Gen Cloud Strategy Theatre

The next-gen cloud strategy splinter event will be hosted by Mr Wu Shiwei, CTO, of Huawei Cloud APAC, for a session on Huawei’s Cloud Native 2.0 concept. Detailing how enterprises can go further in their digital transformation journeys beyond cloud migration to cloud innovation to become truly cloud native.

About Huawei Cloud

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider which brings Huawei’s 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organisations of all sizes grow in today’s intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.huaweicloud.com/.