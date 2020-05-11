Enterprise Holdings Car Rental Brands Implement Complete Clean Pledge; Rolling Out New Innovative Rental Processes

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Holdings is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the car rental industry. Today, the company announced the implementation of its Complete Clean Pledge program across the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of transportation services.



The Pledge includes the company’s car rental operations, as well as its truck rental, vanpooling, corporate fleet management, retail car sales, carsharing and vehicle-subscription services. It’s one step in enhancements the company is implementing across the organization to ensure its customers feel safe and confident as they move forward and look to travel again.

“Employee and customer safety are our top priority,” said Chrissy Taylor, Enterprise Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today and every day, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the industry. Following guidance from health authorities and in partnership with the travel industry, we at Enterprise Holdings are taking additional measures to build on our already rigorous cleaning protocols. We want customers to feel confident their vehicle is clean and sanitized each and every time they rent.”

Complete Clean Pledge

As part of the Complete Clean Pledge, Enterprise Holdings expanded and is relaunching its cleaning protocols. Employees are being trained to implement the new and more comprehensive cleaning mandates for their protection, and for the safety and service of customers. These mandates include enhanced cleaning guidance for vehicles, shuttles and branch locations, as well as social distancing practices.

In addition to new signage throughout rental locations and lots indicating updated rental processes, customers will soon begin seeing Complete Clean Pledge notifications within their rented vehicles confirming they have been thoroughly cleaned. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

The cleaning guidance set forth in the Complete Clean Pledge is also aligned with the U.S. Travel Association’s (USTA) “Travel in the New Normal” guidance introduced last week. Taylor sits on the USTA’s CEO board, and, as an industry leader, Enterprise Holdings is an active member of USTA. The company worked collaboratively on the guidance in partnership with other travel and tourism companies and organizations. Letters signed by industry travel associations, including the American Car Rental Association (ACRA), have been sent to the White House and U.S. state governors endorsing the USTA guidance.

Innovative Rental Process Enhancements

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Enterprise modified its services to protect customers and employees while remaining open to meet critical transportation and personal mobility needs as an essential service provider. These offerings include curbside rental transactions, as well as delivery at some locations, to help best serve customers while minimizing foot traffic in locations.

“Recognizing that social distancing and minimal contact will remain important safety measures for many customers, Enterprise Holdings is refining our current modified offerings to move toward implementing more permanent low- and no-touch experiences for our customers,” added Taylor.

Enterprise Holdings’ brands will accelerate efforts to offer new rental experiences including introducing new options such as: advanced check-in at Enterprise’s neighborhood locations, “show your pass and go,” and enhanced curbside and delivery options. Beyond that, the company will continue to roll out updated processes and safety procedures for its rental operations, as well as its other lines of business.

“Now more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of innovating to serve our customers and adapting to meet their evolving needs,” said Taylor. “We know everyone has been impacted by COVID-19, and we want to assure our customers that they can have confidence in knowing we are doing everything we can to support their transportation needs with clean vehicles and a safe rental process as they begin to move forward.”

For more information about Enterprise’s Complete Clean Pledge or ongoing COVID-19 response, visit enterprise.com. For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America’s Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune‘s list of the 500 largest American public companies.

