Enterprise Rent-A-Car Opens in Aruba and Panama, Expands in Brazil

Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club Loyalty Programs Offered Across these Popular Destinations

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Holdings announced today that its flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand has opened its first locations in Aruba and Panama, as well as 25 additional branches in Brazil. The new locations – which are already taking reservations – join the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in all three countries. Enterprise Holdings owns all three brands.



Enterprise Rent-A-Car joins National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car in Aruba. The brand has also launched in Panama and expanded in Brazil.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch in Panama is located in Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport – one of the busiest airports in Central America and a key destination for many business travelers. In Aruba, one of the top destinations for leisure travelers from the United States, the new location is at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad.

The new branches in Brazil increase Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s presence in the country to 77 locations. The brand has grown rapidly in Brazil, South America’s largest market; all of these locations have opened since its Brazilian launch in 2019.

The openings are all part of the company’s ongoing expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean. Enterprise Rent-A-Car made its debut in the Caribbean in 2014 and expanded into Latin America shortly thereafter.

Customers traveling to Aruba and Panama can enjoy more perks and rewards with the expansion of two loyalty programs: Enterprise Plus through the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, and the award-winning Emerald Club through the National Car Rental brand.

“Aruba, Panama and Brazil are integral to our continued global growth, as we seek to serve business and leisure travelers alike wherever they are in the world,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “As these destinations reopen for international flights, we’re dedicated to providing our customers a rental process that is safe, convenient and strengthened by our world-class customer service. And, as customers begin to travel again, increasing the availability of Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club is one more way to thank them for their business.”

For more information about Enterprise, visit www.enterprise.com.

About Enterprise

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, Commute with Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Subscribe with Enterprise and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America’s Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune‘s list of the 500 largest American public companies.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1316737/enterprise_rent_a_car_expansion.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/557711/Enterprise_Holdings_Corporate_Brands_Logo.jpg?p=medium600