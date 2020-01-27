Trending Now

“Entertainment and sports personalities mourn the death of Kobe Bryant”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Entertainment and sports personalities mourn the death of Kobe Bryant”

Various personalities took to social media to express their grief over the passing of Kobe Bryant.

The entertainment and sports world are mourning the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gigi and 7 other passengers.

According to reports, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California and there were no survivors. 

Kobe and daughter were on the way to a Lady Mavericks game when the unfortunate incident happened. 

Various personalities immediately took to social media to express their sadness over the death of the basketball star.

Nicknamed “The Black Mamba,” the NBA legend was 41. 

Related Posts

Back To Top