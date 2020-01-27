“Entertainment and sports personalities mourn the death of Kobe Bryant”

Various personalities took to social media to express their grief over the passing of Kobe Bryant.

The entertainment and sports world are mourning the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gigi and 7 other passengers.

According to reports, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California and there were no survivors.

Kobe and daughter were on the way to a Lady Mavericks game when the unfortunate incident happened.

Various personalities immediately took to social media to express their sadness over the death of the basketball star.

Such sad news to wake up to… to hear about the passing of one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.. and everyone who was on that chopper ride….

May they all Rest In Peace. 💔 #RIPKobeBryant — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Today is a reminder that tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us.

Let go of anger. Fix broken relationships. Smile. Laugh & Love more & more.

Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna. We pray for your family and for the families of those who lost there lives 💔 #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/JIVgwPyBG9 — BAILEY MAY (@baileymay) January 26, 2020

Oh my god 💔💔💔 … I cant believe it… 🙏🏽 this is so devastating. — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) January 26, 2020

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gigi💔 This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020

The world lost a legend today but the impact and legacy he leaves behind will last forever! #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/Sp56zAvrht — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan releases a statement on Kobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2TZhrI0KtK — Overtime (@overtime) January 26, 2020

Nicknamed “The Black Mamba,” the NBA legend was 41.