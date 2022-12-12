Enthusiastic responses received at Yuntai’s “Taixi Green Energy Special Zone Briefing Session”combine.png

YUNLIN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 12 December 2022 – Yuntai, a subsidiary of Asia-Pacific region premium green independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN Group (“NEFIN”), recently held the “Taixi Green Energy Special Zone Briefing Session”. Invited participants included Yunlin County Government officials and councilors, township representatives, and local citizens. The session explained the planning and vision of Taixi Green Energy Zone’s aim to achieve the generation of a 500MW capacity. In addition, directors of Yuntai, Mr Glenn Lim and Mr Roger Hsu, also responded to any questions landlords had on the spot, demonstrating their sincerity and determination to work with the local community. This brought solid affirmations from the landlords and community locals.

Event Photo & Speech by Mr. Glenn Lim, Director of Yuntai & CEO of NEFIN Group

Mr. Glenn Lim, Director of Yuntai and CEO of NEFIN Group, explained that NEFIN Group is a high-quality green energy IPP invested by the AC Energy Corporation of the Philippines (“ACEN”), operating and holding more than 3,400 MW of public utility, commercial and industrial renewable energy systems. These figures show that NEFIN and Yuntai have a team of regional and multi-faceted talents who can provide comprehensive assessment and holistic services, reinforced by the long-term expertise of Taiwan’s local investment partners. NEFIN aims to continue expanding and realizing Taiwan’s sustainable development and green energy vision, working with local communities to build a sustainable and positive environment for the economy.

Mr. Hsieh, a local villager who came to the meeting, stated “I am glad that Yuntai took the initiative to hold a briefing, so that local residents can better understand Taixi Green Energy Zone’s development. I was able to clear doubts that were not clear before.” Mr. Ding, a landlord who already signed the land lease contract with Yuntai for PV system installment, also responded: “The local residents in Taixi have great expectations for the development of the green energy industry. Holding a briefing session to communicate with the locals will not only attract more landowners who are willing to participate, but also give more confidence to other landowners who are still on the sidelines.”

Mr Roger Hsu added that the development plan of Taixi Green Energy Special Zone has been supported by Executive Yuan and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Yuntai has already sent relevant establishment applications to the Yunlin County Government and has received a positive response. The relevant approval process is now being carried out step by step, and the subsequent follow-up work and development is expected to be successfully completed in the near future.



Hashtag: #NEFIN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.