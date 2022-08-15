ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces 2022 Q2 Financial Results

XI’AN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP (“EUBG” or the “Company”) (OTCBB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group commented, “Due to the government measures taken to contain COVID-19, the offline activities of the Company’s PRC subsidiary were restricted from late January to May 2020, resulting in cancellations or postponements of the marketing efforts of our customers. Specifically, as a result of government mandated closures of non-essential business in China, many of the Company’s customers’ business were suspended while others permanently closed their businesses. From December 22, 2021 to January 24, 2022, Xi’an city, the PRC, went into lockdown following a coronavirus outbreak that officials attributed to the delta variant. From April 16, 2022 to April 19, 2022, the city was under temporary controls of social activities after reporting more than 40 infections in half month. This affected both the Company’s digital marketing consulting services and our KOL Training Related Services.”

Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 840,868 $ 873,084 Cost of revenue (113,332) (199,451) Gross profit 727,536 673,633 Selling expenses (8,319) (85,760) General and administrative expenses (331,385) (351,935) Total other income, net 58,099 32,392 Income before income tax 445,931 268,330 Income tax expense (180,081) (146,289) Net income $ 265,850 $ 122,041

Revenue decreased by 3.7% to $840,868

Gross profit increased by 8.0% to $727,536

Net income increased by 117.8% to $265,850

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we generated revenue of $840,868 compared to $873,084 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $32,216 or 3.7% as compared with the prior period. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our revenue from consultancy services and sourcing and marketing services were $680,606 and $160,262, respectively; while revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was wholly generated from our consultancy services. Cost of revenue was $113,332 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $199,451 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly due to our senior management no longer directly involved in performing the services but focused on management work. Therefore, less direct senior management costs were incurred in the consultancy services and souring and marketing service.

Selling expenses: During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred $8,319 selling expenses compared to $85,760 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $77,441 or 90.3% as compared with the prior period. The decrease of selling expenses was mainly due to the tightening of entertainment policies during the period and the staff costs incurred in selling activities were dropped by $42,974 or 90.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

General and administrative expenses: During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred $331,385 general and administrative expenses compared to $351,935 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $20,550 or 5.8% as compared with the prior period. The slight decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly due to less audit fees and professional fees charged by the professional parties. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees.

Total other income, net: During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we generated net other income of $58,099 compared to $32,392 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $25,707 or 79.4% as compared with the prior period. Our other income mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and certain sundry incomes.

Income tax expense: During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred income tax expense of $180,081 compared to $146,289 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $33,792 or 23.1% as compared with the prior period. The income tax expenses were charged in China.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our income tax expenses comprised of current tax and deferred tax expenses of $131,409 and $48,672, respectively, compared to $122,745 and $23,544 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $265,850 and $122,041 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, representing an increase of $ 143,809 or 117.8% as compared with the prior period.

Cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, $7.64 million and $7.65 million of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, respectively were held at financial institutions located in the PRC and Hong Kong that management believes to be of high credit quality.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,049,872 $ 2,856,944 Cost of revenue (425,811) (418,772) Gross profit 1,624,061 2,438,172 Selling expenses (24,914) (170,014) General and administrative expenses (642,673) (579,301) Total other income, net 159,921 70,094 Income before income tax 1,116,395 1,758,951 Income tax expense (459,372) (670,274) Net income $ 657,023 $ 1,088,677

Revenue decreased by 28.2% to $2,049,872

Gross profit decreased by 33.4% to $1,624,061

Net income decreased by 39.7% to $657,023

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we generated revenue of $2,049,872 compared to $2,856,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $807,072 or 28.2% as compared with the prior period. The decrease was mainly due to our consultancy services income, generated from clients who engaged in online courses business, dropped by $1,950,347 as compared with last period. This was because the end customers became more patient and cautious in choosing online courses. We continued to seek for different business opportunities to stabilize our income streams. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we generated $272,962 from our new digital training related services and $576,582 from our consultancy services to a customer who engaged in live streaming business. However, these new income streams only compensated a part of the revenue reduction in current period. As of the date of this filing, the digital training related services with Jade Bird remain suspended. Therefore, we expected the new revenue will not be available to compensate the revenue reduction until further notice. Cost of revenue was $425,811 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $418,772 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the cost of revenue mainly represented the staff costs for our consulting services and the agency fees for our digital training related services.

Selling expenses: During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred $24,914 selling expenses compared to $170,014 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $145,100 or 85.3% as compared with the prior period. The decrease of selling expenses was mainly due to the tightening of entertainment policies during the period and the staff costs incurred in selling activities were dropped by $70,200 or 80.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

General and administrative expenses: During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred $642,673 general and administrative expenses compared to $579,301 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $63,372 or 10.9% as compared with the prior period. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly due certain senior management no longer directly involved in performing the services but focused on management work. Therefore, more senior management costs were incurred during the period. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees.

Total other income, net: During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we generated net other income of $159,921 compared to $70,094 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $89,827 or 128.2% as compared with the prior period. Our other income mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and certain sundry incomes.

Income tax expense: During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred income tax expense of $459,372 compared to $670,274 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $210,902 or 31.5% as compared with the prior period. The income tax expenses were charged in China.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our income tax expenses comprised of current tax and deferred tax expenses of $335,479 and $123,893, respectively, compared to $521,510 and $148,764 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of the current tax and deferred tax was mainly aligned with the reduction of revenue and gross profit during the period.

Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $657,023 and $1,088,677 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company’s mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies’ founders in utilizing the company’s digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,637,260 $ 7,649,129 Accounts receivable 270,939 67,940 Other receivables and prepayments 35,369 55,925 Total current assets 7,943,568 7,772,994 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment, net 234,194 281,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 112,683 146,698 Total non-current assets 346,877 428,146 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,290,445 $ 8,201,140 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ – $ 115,833 Other payables and accrued liabilities 222,279 402,158 Contract liabilities – 216,142 Receipt in advance – 5,161 Operating lease liabilities, current 54,964 59,370 Tax payables 158,269 39,545 Amount due to a director 170,713 171,443 Total current liabilities 606,225 1,009,652 NON-CURRENT LIABILITY Deferred tax liabilities 444,780 342,546 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 57,719 87,328 Total non-current liabilities 502,499 429,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,108,724 1,439,526 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,100,000 shares authorized, Nil (December 31, 2021:

Nil) shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 – – Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,800,000,000 shares authorized, 1,701,181,423

(December 31, 2021: 1,701,181,423) shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 170,118 170,118 Additional paid-in capital 6,453,048 6,453,048 Statutory reserves 65,911 65,911 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 299,620 (357,403) Accumulated other comprehensive income 193,024 429,940 Total stockholders’ equity 7,181,721 6,761,614 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,290,445 $ 8,201,140

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED) (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 840,868 873,084 $ 2,049,872 $ 2,856,944 Cost of revenue (113,332) (199,451) (425,811) (418,772) Gross profit 727,536 673,633 1,624,061 2,438,172 Selling expenses (8,319) (85,760) (24,914) (170,014) General and administrative expenses (331,385) (351,935) (642,673) (579,301) Profit from operations 387,832 235,938 956,474 1,688,857 Other income (expenses): Interest income 12,637 34,039 22,967 50,279 Exchange gain (loss) 27,862 (7,432) 27,922 (12,045) Sundry income 17,600 5,785 109,032 31,860 Total other income, net 58,099 32,392 159,921 70,094 Income before income tax 445,931 268,330 1,116,395 1,758,951 Income tax expense (180,081) (146,289) (459,372) (670,274) Net income $ 265,850 122,041 $ 657,023 $ 1,088,677 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (231,781) 41,517 (236,916) 65,982 Total comprehensive income $ 34,069 163,558 $ 420,107 $ 1,154,659 Net income per share – Basic and diluted $ 0.00 * 0.00 * $ 0.00 * $ 0.00 * Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic and Diluted 1,701,181,423 1,701,181,423 1,701,181,423 1,701,181,423

* Less than $0.01 per share

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021(UNAUDITED) (In U.S. dollars) Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 657,023 $ 1,088,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 42,322 41,479 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 27,395 25,886 Deferred tax 123,894 (367,854) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables and prepayments 19,049 (82,283) Accounts receivable (213,535) 118,772 Accounts payable (113,645) – Other payables and accrued liabilities (170,904) (303,307) Tax payables 125,057 (460,122) Contract liabilities (212,060) – Receipt in advance (5,064) (8,289) Operating lease liabilities (27,395) (45,555) Net cash generated from operating activities 252,137 7,404 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,381) – Acquisition of debt products – (2,781,346) Redemption of debt products – 5,717,211 Loan receivables to a unrelated third party – (499,908) Loan to a related company – (123,615) Repayment from a related company – 312,386 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (8,381) 2,624,728 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings – (128,842) Advance from a director – 69,532 Net cash used in financing activities – (59,310) Effect of exchange rates on cash (255,625) 38,660 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,869) 2,611,482 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,649,129 3,846,470 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,637,260 $ 6,457,952 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 224,055 $ 981,886 Withholding tax paid $ – $ 517,120

