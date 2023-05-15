ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces 2023 Q1 Financial Results

XI’AN, China, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP (“EUBG” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO and CFO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group commented, “In December 2022, China announced a nationwide loosening of its Covid-19 policy. We anticipate that the lingering effects of the pandemic on our business will not persist. We are dedicated to adapting and innovating our operations to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Moving forward, we remain committed to providing excellent products and services to our clients.”

First Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues Revenues $ 1,176,936 100 % $ 1,209,004 100 % Cost of revenues (114,554) (10) % (312,479) (26) % Gross profit 1,062,382 90 % 896,525 74 % Selling Expenses: (1,439) 0 % (16,595) (1) % General and administrative expenses (423,502) (36) % (311,288) (26) % Total other income, net 86,289 7 % 101,822 8 % Income before income tax 723,730 61 % 670,464 55 % Income tax expense (292,273) (25) % (279,291) (23) % Net income $ 431,457 37 % $ 391,173 32 %

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we generated revenue of $1,176,936, which represents a slight decrease of $32,068 or 2.7% compared to the same period in the prior year. Because of a new income stream from a client engaged in live streaming business, the Company’s operating revenue in RMB was actually increased compared to the prior period. Therefore, the decrease in operating revenue when measured in USD was due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $114,554, which represented a decrease of $197,925 or 63.3% compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in cost of revenue is mainly due to the absence of direct operating costs related to digital training services used in the current period. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, direct operating costs related to these services were $202,350.

Gross profit: The gross profit was $1,062,382 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which represented an increase of $165,857 or 18.5% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the temporarily suspension of digital training services, which typically had lower profit margins in compared with other services offered by the company. As a result, the profit margin increased to 90% compared to 74% in the prior period, leading to an increase in gross profit.

Selling expenses: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred $1,439 selling expenses, which represented a decrease of $15,156 or 91.3% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease of selling expenses was mainly due to the tightening of entertainment policies and no staff costs incurred in selling activities during the current period.

General and administrative expenses: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred $423,502 general and administrative expenses, which represented an increase of $112,214 or 36% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in audit and service fees related to the filing of a registration document during the period. Additionally, certain staff costs that were previously classified as selling expenses were reclassified as general and administrative expenses to better reflect their nature.

Total other income, net: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred net other income of $86,289, which represented a decrease of $15,533 or 15.3% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The different was mainly due to certain sundry income generated in the prior year that did not recur in the current period. Our net other income mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and sundry income.

Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $431,457 and $391,173 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents: As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $7,089,325 and $7,193,591 of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, respectively were held at financial institutions located in the PRC and Hong Kong that management believes to be of high credit quality.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company’s mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies’ founders in utilizing the company’s digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,089,325 $ 7,193,591 Accounts receivable 701,326 234,978 Other receivables and prepayments 77,656 73,069 Other receivables and prepayments – related party 2,068 – Total current assets 7,870,375 7,501,638 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment, net 171,333 188,889 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 69,942 83,077 Total non-current assets 241,275 271,966 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,111,650 $ 7,773,604 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Other payables and accrued liabilities $ 273,806 $ 369,727 Receipt in advance – 1,710 Operating lease liabilities, current 55,610 54,705 Tax payables 214,571 94,758 Amount due to a director 3,490 167,936 Total current liabilities 547,477 688,836 NON-CURRENT LIABILITY Deferred tax liabilities 249,678 172,196 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,332 28,372 Total non-current liabilities 264,010 200,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES 811,487 889,404 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,100,000 shares authorized, Nil (December 31, 2022:

Nil) shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 – – Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,800,000,000 shares authorized, 1,701,181,423

(December 31, 2022: 1,701,181,423) shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 170,118 170,118 Additional paid-in capital 6,453,048 6,453,048 Statutory reserves 65,911 65,911 Retained earnings 478,672 47,215 Accumulated other comprehensive income 132,414 147,908 Total stockholders’ equity 7,300,163 6,884,200 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,111,650 $ 7,773,604

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022 (UNAUDITED) (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,176,936 $ 1,209,004 Cost of revenue (114,554) (312,479) Gross profit 1,062,382 896,525 Selling expenses (1,439) (16,595) General and administrative expenses (423,502) (311,288) Profit from operations 637,441 568,642 Other income (expenses): Interest income 7,736 10,330 Exchange loss 20,548 60 Sundry income 58,005 91,432 Total other income, net 86,289 101,822 Income before income tax 723,730 670,464 Income tax expense (292,273) (279,291) Net income $ 431,457 $ 391,173 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment (15,494) (5,135) Total comprehensive income $ 415,963 $ 386,038 Net income per share – Basic and diluted $ 0.00 * $ 0.00 * Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic and Diluted 1,701,181,423 1,701,181,423 * Less than $0.01 per share