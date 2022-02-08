Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Celebrates Completion by over 2,700 of Nationally Certified Livestream Sales Vocational Training Program

XI’AN, China, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (“EUBG” or the “Company”) (OTCBB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, today announced that its livestream sales vocational training program has officially exceeded 2,700 graduates as of December 31, 2021. The program is certified by China Human Resources Training (“HRT”) and Beida Jade Bird Vocational Education (“Beida Jade Bird“), one of the leading vocational education institutions in China. The training program officially commenced in September 2021.

The courses taught in the program are related to social media platform operations. Students will be taught at three different levels-beginner, intermediate and advanced-to learn new social media skills and analyze successful cases. Upon completion of the training courses, students who want to become a certified livestream salesperson will be tested on their knowledge and skills to obtain the livestream salesperson certificate that is jointly issued by HRT and Beida Jade Bird.

In July 2020, China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security classifed and recognized livestream salespersons or social media influencers as new occupation in China. The vocational training program echoes this recognition and aims to help facilitate the professionalization of livestreaming which has been instrumental in expanding market and sales channels for rural and local goods and products. The program aims to train certified livestream sales talents and to help its graduates to obtain employment, as the market demand for livestream salespersons continues to grow with the changing retail and E-Commerce environment and the arrival of 5G era.

Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, commented: “It is our honor and privilege to have our livestream salesperson training program certified by HRT and Beida Jade Bird. Our advanced training platform, market-tested curriculums and experienced mentors are essentials to the program success and we hope to be able to help set up the standard for livestream influencer industry in China. We are believe that this new business will bring steady financial growth to our Company and shareholders.”

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services, KOL training coordination business and KOL training services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company’s mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies’ founders in utilizing the company’s digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; the ability of the Company’s training programs and new business approach to bring steady financial growth to the Company and shareholders; the continued success of the Company’s livestream sales vocational training program and continued enrollment by future students; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability in continuing and developing its training programs; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new business due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition or other economic, policy and regulatory factors in China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

Jianyong Li

Email: lijianyong@eubggroup.com

Phone: +86-(029) 86100263

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1-571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneur-universe-bright-group-celebrates-completion-by-over-2-700-of-nationally-certified-livestream-sales-vocational-training-program-301477199.html