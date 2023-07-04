Entries Are Now Open For Music Victoria Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 Music Victoria Awards. For the first time in the history of the awards, entry is not being restricted to Music Victoria members, meaning that any musician, producer, festival, venue, or industry professional can now throw their hat in the ring.

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 31st October at Melbourne’s Fed Square, with winners to be announced in categories such as Best Producer, Best Musician, Best Electronic Work,

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work, and many more. Over $100k in prize money is up for grabs on the night.

Entries Open For Music Victoria Awards

“Now in its 18th year, the Awards are a staple date on the music industry calendar, celebrating the year that was and the valuable contribution made by the Victorian music community,” Music Victoria’s CEO Simone Schinkel said in a statement.

“The recent Victorian Live Music Census uncovered that Victoria has over 1,000 live music venues, and VMDO research found at least 14,000 active releasing musicians – in 2023 we look forward to opening entries up to all of them! With all financial barriers to participation now removed, we hope to create greater accessibility and inclusion across the Victorian music industry, and a true snapshot into the great music scene we have in this state.”

Entry is free, and will close on Friday, 21st July. Head to the Music Victoria site to enter. Entries are judged by a panel of industry professionals, followed by a public vote.

Baker Boy took out the 2022 Music Victoria Awards for Best Album with Gela and Best Song for ‘Survive’, while Emma Donovan & The Putbacks took out Best Group.

