Entropia Empathy Fund supports relief organisations during COVID-19 lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Inspired by the generosity of its employees, Entropia Group, the marketing consultancy-meets-agency, has provided monetary donations to the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 in Malaysia.



Entropia’s Empathy Fund donates to organisations such as MERCY Malaysia — an NGO that provides medical relief and humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities. (Photo Credit: Mercy Malaysia)

The Entropia “Empathy Fund” initiative was started in aims of supporting essential frontline workers risking their lives to provide medical care during the pandemic, but as unemployment continued to rise and families increasingly struggled to make ends meet, Entropians stepped up with an internal drive to donate funds to eight more organisations and social enterprises during the Movement Control Order.

Pavan Kharbanda, partner, Finance and Investments at Entropia, commented, “With the launch of our Entropia Empathy business offering earlier this year, we started consulting clients on how to become good corporate citizens by infusing purpose into their brand and business behaviours. This, in turn, led to our own introspection. It’s entrenched in the DNA of every Entropian — we not only care for our own needs, but asked what role we can play in Malaysia’s COVID-19 relief efforts. We are part of the community, so for us it’s about long-term sustainability and engagement, not just profits.”

Keeping its original focus, the Entropia Empathy Fund supported three health-centred organisations: Adopt a Healthcare Worker Malaysia — started by local Malaysian volunteers aimed at offering relief to frontline workers during the lockdown. Taking a cue from a similar organisation in Australia, the group started the social enterprise on Facebook in March this year and has grown to over 55 000 members in less than two months; the Malaysian Medical Relief Society (MERCY Malaysia) — an international NGO focused on providing medical relief, sustainable development and risk reduction activities for vulnerable communities; and RumahKita — a relief organisation started by a number of Malaysian NGOs to protect frontliners. It utilises funds to supply medical and essential needs to hospitals, police stations, and government agencies.

Additionally, the fund donated to two organisations focused on the plight of those relying on daily/weekly wages to make ends meet: Refuge for the Refugees — to provide food, groceries, and other essentials to affected refugee families — one of the volunteers confirmed, to date they have managed to provide groceries for close to 3000 families; as well as Yellow House — an NGO dedicated to improving the lives of refugee and street communities in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. And, aimed at fighting for the rights and benefits of people with disabilities, funds were also donated to Persatuan OKU Sentral — an NGO established by Malaysian celebrity, athlete, and newsreader, Ras Adiba Radzi.

In support of youth-based welfare organisations, the fund also made donations to the award-winning NGO, Shelter Home for Children, that provides care for abused, abandoned, neglected or at-risk children in and around Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Selangor; as well as Dignity for Children Foundation — offering life-changing holistic care and education to over 1700 underprivileged children, and supporting families in need during the MCO.

Entropia founder and senior partner, Prashant Kumar, added, “The economic and social effects of the coronavirus pandemic will reverberate for years to come, as it has severely impacted so many marginalised, vulnerable communities. And that’s what prompted our employee partners to start this initiative, leveraging their existing resources to make a difference, and to bring relief to those in need. It has even inspired us to convert our relationship with Shelter Home into a longer-term passion project for the rest of 2020.”

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200608/2823550-1?lang=0