Environmental activist, cosplayer to run as senator

ACTIVIST and cosplayer David D'Angelo has filed his certificate of candidacy as senator on Thursday under the Kalikasan Muna- Green Party of the Philippines.

D'Angelo was set to file his CoC as part of the Senate ticket of labor leader Leodegario “Leody” De Guzman on Wednesday, but told The Manila Times that technical issues forced him to file the next day instead.

He said that his entry in the Senate race was not a fight for himself, but for the “environment, for the nation, and for every Filipino that aims to have a better tomorrow for the next generation,”

“I cannot win this battle alone, so I need your support in this. I can finally serve our country and do something through good and green governance,” D'Angelo said on Facebook.

Some of his platforms include food security, a climate emergency bill, sustainable transportation bill, better and green education, and a “forward looking future to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and other future emerging diseases through strengthening the healthcare system,”

He told The Times that before making his mark as a cosplayer, he has been an environmental activist since 1994.