Envision Digital and Mott MacDonald Partner to Help Customers Accelerate Net Zero TransformationEnvision-Digital-Logos.jpg

A global AIoT software leader

in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world’s leading

net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate

progress and improve their citizens’ quality of life.

EnOS™, Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and

manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets

globally. Envision Digital’s growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and

partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services,

GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total

and ST Engineering. The company has close to 900 employees and 12 offices across

the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand,

China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit

www.envision-digital.com/.

About Mott MacDonald

Opening opportunities with connected thinking. Mott MacDonald is a

US$2bn engineering, management and development consultancy.

Our purpose is to improve society by considering social outcomes in

everything we do; relentlessly focusing on excellence and digital innovation,

transforming our clients’ businesses, our communities and employee

opportunities.

To this end we’re involved in:

solving some of the

world’s most urgent social, environmental and economic challenges

businesses plan, deliver and sustain their strategic goals

humanitarian and natural emergencies

lives

Our expertise by sector includes buildings, communications, defence,

education, environment, health, industry, energy, transport, urban development,

water, wastewater and more. Our skills encompass planning, studies and design,

project finance, technical advisory services, project and programme management,

management consultancy and beyond.

For every project, we create the blend of talent needed to create the

right result – appropriate; cost, carbon and resource-efficient; safe, easy and

swift to deliver and operate; reliable and resilient; delivering great

outcomes.

Engineering. Management. Consultancy.

mottmac.com

