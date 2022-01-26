Envision Digital and Mott MacDonald Partner to Help Customers Accelerate Net Zero TransformationEnvision-Digital-Logos.jpg

A global AIoT software leader
in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world’s leading
net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate
progress and improve their citizens’ quality of life.
EnOS™, Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and
manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets
globally. Envision Digital’s growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and
partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services,
GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total
and ST Engineering. The company has close to 900 employees and 12 offices across
the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand,
China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.
For more information, please visit
www.envision-digital.com/.
About Mott MacDonald
Opening opportunities with connected thinking. Mott MacDonald is a
US$2bn engineering, management and development consultancy.
Our purpose is to improve society by considering social outcomes in
everything we do; relentlessly focusing on excellence and digital innovation,
transforming our clients’ businesses, our communities and employee
opportunities.
To this end we’re involved in:
- solving some of the
world’s most urgent social, environmental and economic challenges
- helping governments and
businesses plan, deliver and sustain their strategic goals
- responding to
humanitarian and natural emergencies
- improving people’s
lives
Our expertise by sector includes buildings, communications, defence,
education, environment, health, industry, energy, transport, urban development,
water, wastewater and more. Our skills encompass planning, studies and design,
project finance, technical advisory services, project and programme management,
management consultancy and beyond.
For every project, we create the blend of talent needed to create the
right result – appropriate; cost, carbon and resource-efficient; safe, easy and
swift to deliver and operate; reliable and resilient; delivering great
outcomes.
Engineering. Management. Consultancy.
mottmac.com
