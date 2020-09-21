“Enzo Pineda now an official COVID-19 virus survivor”

Enzo Pineda gives an update on his and his father’s condition after testing positive for the virus last September 5.

More than a week after Enzo Pineda’s father, 1-Pacman party-list representative Enrico Pineda, announced that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his son announced that they had finally recovered after their stay in the hospital. In his latest Instagram post last September 20 he wrote, “Officially a Covid-19 Survivor 🏻 I want to thank my loving family & friends who kept me and my Dad in good spirits. Thank you to all the hardworking doctors, nurses, & crew of Cardinal Santos Medical Center who took good care of me and my Dad. Mga bayani kayo and salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo na ginagawa niyo para sa ating bayan. Most importantly I want to thank God for giving me strength. Definitely this pandemic made me more closer to Him. I promised God that I will come out stronger mentally, physically, & spiritually after this experience. God is good 🏻.”

Last month, the 30-year-old actor and Michelle Vito finally confirmed that they were dating after posting sweet couple photos on their respective social media accounts. The couple got close after working together on the soap Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit last year when they were first rumored to be dating.

In a previous PUSH interview, Enzo shared, “I think mangyayari at mangyayari naman na magiging close kami kasi it’s been eight months, at lagi kong katrabaho at kasama si Michelle, so hindi ko lang siya ka-trabaho kumbaga she’s now my good friend. Right now, we’re just enjoying what we have. Of course this is our first show together, I don’t want to base it na dahil lang nagka-trabaho kami, may something na. But bilang good friends kami, I really admire her and happy na isa sa mga matalik kong kaibigan ngayon si Michelle, and I’m happy with that. In the future, I don’t know, let’s see. I’m just really enjoying the moment right now.”

After Michelle was seen celebrating Enzo’s birthday last August 12, the Kapamilya actor did not mince words when it came to his feelings for her. In Enzo’s Instagram post last August 28 he wrote, “In this vast infinite universe that we are in, I’m blessed that I ended up in this interesting planet called earth and met you. Thank you for sunnier days and thank you for inspiring me to be a better man. I treasure every moment with you and I’m excited for the adventures life has in store for us.”

