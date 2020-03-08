EO declaring state of public health emergency over COVID-19 to be released Monday

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will formally declare a state of public health emergency over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak through an executive order (EO) to be released on Monday, Malacañang said.

In an interview with Radyo Inquirer on Sunday, Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he “will release the executive order tomorrow during the press briefing.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier recommended the declaration of a state of public health emergency over the virus outbreak which would “facilitate mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies, and intensifying reporting.”

This after the Department of Health (DOH) raised code red, sublevel 1 with the confirmation of local transmission involving a 59-year-old woman, who is the wife of the 62-year-old who first tested positive for the virus.

Duterte’s schedule amid outbreak

Asked whether the President would limit his public engagements amid threats of COVID-19, Panelo said: “I don’t think so.”

“Madami pa din siya naka-schedule,” he added.

He further noted that no lockdown will be implemented in Malacañang.

“Wala…bakit naman magla-lockdown sa Malacanang. ‘Di naman crowded area iyon. Ang nila-lockdown lang ay yung gatherings. Where people conglomerate,” he added.

In terms of ensuring the health and safety of the President, Panelo said regular precautionary measures would suffice.

“Lahat ng protocols applicable sa ordinaryong tao, applicable din sa presidente. Simple lang naman protocol sa atin. Maglinis ng kamay for as as long as you need to. Huwag ka masyadong pupunta sa crowded area kung may sakit ka. May ubo ka, maglagay ka ng takip sa ilong mo. Lahat iyan, ‘yung hygiene,” he said.

