Epicor Acquires MES Provider eFlex Systems, Expanding Industry 4.0 Capabilities to Modernize Manufacturing Production ProcessesEpicor-Logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired eFlex Systems, a provider of cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System (MES) technologies. The acquisition expands the Epicor portfolio of Advanced MES capabilities to help manufacturers increase productivity by modernizing their production environments through digital work instructions, advanced process control, and real-time visibility. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“I am thrilled to bring eFlex Systems into the Epicor family! Shop floors are a complex intersection of people, machines, robots, and materials, and it’s critical they work seamlessly together,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “People will continue to be at the heart of manufacturing, and our acquisition of eFlex Systems extends our ability to give Epicor customers the information they need to improve the user experience and unlock new levels of productivity.”

The eFlex Systems Manufacturing Integrated Platform (MIP®) enables manufacturers to manage and visualize global operations in real time, connecting devices, sensors, and machines with people to help operators build the right part, with the right tool, at the right setting in a safe and repeatable way. This helps manufacturers solve labor challenges by simplifying tasks and extending workers with connected devices which improves productivity.

Epicor customers will be able to digitize processes through operator guidance, alerts, traceability, and data collection at the individual task level. Workstations can be configured and connected to their environments through open protocols and tools such as RFID, MQTT, and Node-RED, enabling operators to seamlessly leverage IoT devices such as DC tooling, barcode readers, weight scales, pick lights, PLC’s, and others to complete the task at hand.

“We’ve always been focused at eFlex Systems on helping customers reimagine manufacturing through sustainable, world-class production processes,” said eFlex CEO Dan McKiernan. “By joining with Epicor, we’re furthering our mission to modernize manufacturing and bridge the data gap with cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions that drive efficiencies and throughput.”

