EPSOM COLLEGE IN MALAYSIA, THE ONLY INTEGRATED SPORT AND ACADEMIC CURRICULUM IN ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Epsom College in Malaysia (“Epsom”) announces the launch of their on-campus sport academies in collaboration with some of the biggest names in tennis, golf and football. Designed as the only integrated sport and academic curriculum in Asia for a holistic education, the sport academies at Epsom provide students with the opportunity to live, learn and train in a holistic learning ecosystem that places equal emphasis on academic and sporting achievements.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Programme (“MTP”) at Epsom is overseen by Patrick Mouratoglou, who has steered Serena Williams to 10 out of 23 Grand Slam wins and mentored some of the most promising young athletes in tennis such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Alexei Popyrin. The MTP is the Mouratoglou Academy’s maiden overseas expansion as it relates to its flagship tennis and school programme and is designed to give students of all skill levels a chance to fully immerse themselves in the sport that they love, whilst completing their IGCSEs and A Levels. Participants of the MTP train under the instruction of coaches handpicked by the Mouratoglou Academy, on 11 newly built ITF-compliant outdoor and indoor hard and clay courts and dedicated physio and training areas. The MTP is also in partnership with Dunlop and ASICS to provide sponsorship of tennis equipment and coach gear respectively, the first partnership of its kind with an education provider in Asia. Since its launch in September 2022, students have achieved international success at tournaments which includes winning the 6th Hatyai International Tennis Championship and Girls U14 World Junior Tennis tournament and receiving 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Junior Round-Robin tournament.

Epsom’s ECM Golf Academy will focus on providing keen golfers with the tools and resources required to realise their full potential alongside peak physical and mental performance. The Head Coach, Travis van Dijk, the multi-award winning PGA Professional, has over 17 years of experience developing elite junior players, including youth players in Malaysia who were granted golf scholarships at established universities in the United States. ECM Golf Academy’s facilities will include a 5 acre on-campus training facility with a 30-bay driving range and indoor/outdoor teaching studios, putting and chipping greens with sand bunkers as well as on-course training at a 18 hole golf course 2-3 times weekly.

Epsom’s partnership with LaLiga, the top professional football division of the Spanish football league system in which teams such as Real Madrid and F.C. Barcelona compete in, was most recently announced. The LaLiga Academy Malaysia will be open to Epsom students from September 2023, with daily training sessions taking place on Epsom’s FIFA approved 4G Astroturf football pitch with LaLiga coaches who will reside on-site.

Matthew Brown, Headmaster at Epsom explains, “Epsom’s sport academies in collaboration with Patrick Mouratoglou, LaLiga and Travis van Dijk highlight our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for our students to become well-rounded individuals. We believe that sport participation and academic success are not mutually exclusive and that with the right guidance and structure in place, students can perform exceptionally well in both spheres. All of these sports academies will operate on our expansive 50-acre campus and further enhance the collegiate living-learning experience and community feel that is synonymous with a true British boarding school experience, now in Asia.”

Students with aspirations to apply for sports scholarships in the US will have access to a higher Education team – with an enviable track record of admissions to top global universities – and personalised application guidance. Epsom’s sport academies are open to students of all skill levels from the age of 11, but students enrolling in or transitioning into Years 6 and 7 will access the sport academies from September 2023 onwards, at no additional cost. Scholarships are open to students who are applying to programmes at Epsom, including both academic and sports scholarships.

There are camps and Epsom Open Days throughout the year for prospective students. For more information, visit the sport academies at Epsom.

ABOUT EPSOM COLLEGE IN MALAYSIA

Established in 2014, Epsom College in Malaysia is a K12 co-educational day and boarding school located on a 50-acre site in Negeri Sembilan, an hour away from Kuala Lumpur and 15-mins from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Epsom College (UK) was founded in 1855 and has Her Majesty, The Queen, as patron. Epsom College in Malaysia is Epsom’s only international campus. Based on nearly 200 years of academic excellence, Epsom’s Future Ready curriculum is tailored for the demands of the modern world – as an example, whilst students learn under the English National Curriculum and prepare for IGCSE and A-Levels, they leave the school fluent in English, Mandarin and follow the Singapore Math curriculum. In 2022, 70% of Epsom’s IGCSE students achieved A*/A grades and 63% of A-Level students received A*/A grades – alongside entry to top universities such as Cambridge, Imperial, LSE, and Stanford.

Epsom places equal emphasis on enrichment and curricular activities for a holistic education that further develops the students beyond the classroom. Its campus is equipped with specialist world-class facilities for music, drama and sport, including a cricket pitch, rugby pitch, two astroturf football pitches, an indoor sports hall complete with basketball and badminton courts, squash courts, dance studio and swimming pool. A new purpose-built tennis complex – encompassing ITF-compliant outdoor and indoor hard and clay courts and dedicated physio and training areas – hosts the Mouratoglou Tennis Programme and a 5 acre on-campus training facility – with a driving range and indoor/outdoor teaching studios – hosts the ECM Golf Academy.

Accompanying images can be downloaded from the link below:

http://epsomschool.com/gallery