ERC asks power utilities to hold disconnections

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will issue an advisory asking power distributors to put on hold until the end of the year disconnections as many households continue to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But ERC chair Agnes Devanadera said the commission would also continue to encourage customers who could afford it, including government offices, to settle their electricity bills.

This was Devanadera’s response to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who had asked for a moratorium on disconnections until the end of the year with many people jobless amid the health and economic crises.

“Our people are still reeling from the effects of [COVID-19]. Many have lost their jobs or businesses, and now they might lose their power supply this Christmas,” Hontiveros said at the ERC budget hearing. INQ

