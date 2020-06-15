“Eric Quizon pays tribute to mom on her birthday, dad ahead of Father’s Day”

“Two beautiful people inside and out. I love you both so much!” wrote actor Eric Quizon of his parents, former actress Pamela Ponti and late comedy icon Dolphy Quizon.

Eric Quizon paid tribute to his mom, Pamela Ponti, as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday, June 14.

Turning to Instagram, the actor shared a throwback photo with his mom, which was taken when he was only 5 years old.

“It is my mom’s birthday who everybody fondly calls now Lola Baby! Almost Diamond! She might lash at me for revealing her age. Happy birthday mom!” he wrote in the caption.

Also in the picture was his late dad, Dolphy Quizon.

In his caption, Eric also shared his message for his father as he honored him ahead of Father’s Day.

“Next Sunday is Father’s Day, so a special shoutout to my Dad in heaven and to all the father’s out there. Happy Father’s Day!” he said.

“Two beautiful people inside and out. I love you both so much!” he added.

Pamela, or Alice Smith in real life, is a former actress who appeared in movies in the ‘60s. She was Dolphy’s partner for 20 years from 1962 to 1982. They have four children—Ronnie, Eric, Dana and Epi.

Meanwhile, Dolphy, dubbed the Philippines’ King of Comedy, is a comedy and film icon whose body of work on stage, movies and television mirrors the history of Philippine entertainment. He died on July 10, 2012 after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 83.