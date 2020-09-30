“Erich Gonzales drops hints about relationship with Mateo Lorenzo”

It was in 2018 when Erich Gonzales first confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor.

It was in 2018 when Erich Gonzales first confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor, whom she identified as the brother of Claudia Barretto’s boyfriend, Basti Lorenzo.

And after years of being evasive, it appears that the actress has finally decided to open up about her love life, as she recently started to drop hints about her relationship with businessman Mateo Lorenzo.

In her recent vlog, where she shared how she celebrated her 30th birthday, Erich is seen going out on a date with a man presumed to be Mateo as her “birthday salubong.”

She also shared the espresso pod machine she received from her rumored boyfriend as a birthday present. The gift came with a letter, which Erich refused to read publicly.

“Sasarilinin ko muna ito ha,” she said, as she thanked Mateo for the present.

Moreover, Erich included the link to Mateo’s Instagram account in the description of her vlog. She then confirmed their date when she posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of herself in the car with the mystery man in her vlog and tagged Mateo’s account.

Meanwhile, based on a post on Mateo’s page, he and Erich have been going out since 2017.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Erich confirmed going to Japan with Mateo to visit her sister’s art exhibit.

At that time, she claimed, “Unang una ay wala naman po tayong itinatago,” before adding: “Ako, single po ako and he’s single also.”

Erich was previously in a relationship with model-actor Daniel Matsunaga. The two broke up in 2017.