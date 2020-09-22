“Erich Gonzales shares why she decided to produce ‘You. Me. Maybe’ with Enchong Dee”

Erich Gonzales is producing and directing the online series ‘You. Me. Maybe.’

“Kahit paano, in our own little way, makapagbigay naman kami ng inspiration mapa-smile sila kahit sandali lang.”

This was the goal of Erich Gonzales when she decided to produce the online series You. Me. Maybe alongside actor Enchong Dee, which started streaming on their YouTube channel Enrich Originals on Saturday, September 19.

Erich is also the director of the series.

According to the Kapamilya star, the idea of producing the series came from a friend.

[embedded content]

“Nag-start kasi talaga ang idea na ito nung nag-collab kami ni Enchong sa mga YouTube channels namin. ‘Yung friend namin, siya ang nagbigay sa amin ng idea na ito, ‘Bakit hindi kayo gumawa ng channel niyo and magpalabas kayo ng something na pwedeng mapanood ng mga sumusuporta sa inyo bilang nami-miss na nila kayo together?’” she relayed in an interview with Darla Sauler.

Erich remarked that they want their show to be a platform for people to share their talent and skills.

“’Yun naman din ang gusto natin, na parang kahit paano makatulong tayo. Dito din sa ating Enrich Originals, nagsabi din kami if meron silang mga original songs or compositions na gusto nilang i-share or ma-feature, mag-send lang sila sa enrichoriginals@gmail.com. In fairness maraming nag-share ng songs nila,” she said.

They also want it to be a source of happiness for people especially amid the challenging times.

“Siyempre thankful tayo na meron tayong [resources ngayong pandemic] pero more of paano ba kami makakapagbigay ng ngiti sa kanilang mga labi dahil sa kinakaharap natin ngayon na pandemya. Kahit paano, in our own little way, makapagbigay naman kami ng inspiration mapa-smile sila kahit sandali lang,” she stated.

The first episode of the series has already amassed more than 391K views as of this writing. New episodes will be streaming every Saturday.