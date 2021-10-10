Eriguels seek reelection in La Union

Rep. Sandra Eriguel and her daughter Stefanie Ann Eriguel will seek fresh terms in next year's elections – the former as representative of the second district of La Union and the latter as mayor of Agoo town.

Representative Eriguel, provincial chairperson of Lakas-CMD, filed her Certificate of Candidacy on October 1 for her third term as congresswoman while Stefanie, provincial head of the National Unity Party (NUP), filed her CoC on October 8.

The Eriguel family has been in power in La Union for 15 years, helping transform the second district into a hub of progress and development in Northern Luzon.

Sandra Eriguel was one of the authors of Republic Act 11509, or the “Doktor Para sa Bayan Act,” which established a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students in state universities and colleges or in partner private higher education institutions.

Among the measures that she pushed in Congress for the benefit of her constituents include RA 11562 which expanded the Rosario District Hospital and RA 11559 which upgraded the Naguilian District Hospital.

She is the principal author of RA 11484 which converted the road from Anduyan in Tubao, La Union to San Pascual, Tuba in Benguet into a national road.

The lawmaker is the chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy Committee of the House of Representatives and vice chairperson of the Committee of Health and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Her “Serbisyong Eriguel” program benefited more than 6,700 La Union residents through the implementation of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced from 2019 to 2021. It also helped thousands of indigent patients, farmers and fishermen and provided scholarships to hundreds of students.

The older Eriguel pushed for various infrastructure projects including roads and bridges, farm to market roads, multi-purpose buildings, school buildings, flood control and shore protection projects.

La Union's second district is a fast-growing area that consists of the municipalities of Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang, Burgos, Caba, Naguilian, Pugo, Rosario, Santo Tomas and Tubao.

Stefanie Eriguel is seeking her third term as mayor of Agoo, a first-class municipality.