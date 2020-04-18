“Erik Matti receives backlash after blaming K-Dramas for future doom of local entertainment industry”

Erik Matti described K-Dramas as ‘faux Cinderella stories’ and called South Korean actors ‘belofied.’

Filmmaker Erik Matti is in hot water after making some comments about K-Dramas, blaming their success on Netflix as a possible reason for the future doom of the Philippine TV and movie industry.

Matti’s remarks stemmed from the fact that the Top 10 current most viewed movies and TV shows on streaming giant Netflix are mostly foreign — with five of them being South Korean productions.

“The daily top ten most viewed on #Netflix shows us how our movies and TV are doomed in the future. K-drama galore,” he wrote.

While there is a truth that the entertainment industry is suffering due to jobs gone and TV show productions halted, the success of K-Drama in the country is nowhere near to blame as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused all of it.

The daily top ten most viewed on #Netflix shows us how our movies and tv are doomed in the future. K-drama galore. Faux cinderella stories with belofied actors whiter than white. And it’s all about love in the midst of this pandemic. 🥵😠😫😤 — Erik Matti (@ErikMatti) April 14, 2020

But the 49-year-old filmmaker got fans riled up even more when he described K-Dramas as “faux cinderella stories” and calling South Korean actors “belofied” — referencing Philippines’ leading cosmetic clinic.

“Faux cinderella stories with belofied actors whiter than white. And it’s all about love in the midst of this pandemic,” he stated.

Meanwhile, some netizens defended their love for K-Drama, some opted to suggest South Korean movies and TV shows with non-romantic themes — proving the director’s assumptions wrong.

See some of the comments from netizens below:

Itaewon Class which is filed under “K-drama galore”, tackles social injustice, racism, class differences, and transgender issues, more than a love story if we’re not close-minded. I get your frustration but one might pick up a gem from that list. — Jonas Roque ➐ (@jonasrookie) April 15, 2020

The top 10 most viewed are for entertainment, for escape. They do not represent Kdrama as a whole. Reply 1988 and Chicago Typewriter are just a couple of kdramas you need to see to get rid of the notion that kdramas are all based on faux Cinderella stories. Also, – — Maiiya Kakei (@rmfoxm) April 16, 2020

Their government actually invests in the arts. Kaya rin magaganda ang productions. Pakiredirect na lang po ng indignance. ✌️ Also, I kinda wonder if you’ve seen a proper Kdrama, sir. Yung tweet niyo, parang coming from a limited perspective. Know your enemy po muna. — heartsinpencil ✏️💕 (@heartsinpencil) April 17, 2020

With all due respect, sir. There is no need to belittle the craft of other countries. What you and they are doing are media art, though different in attack. To call them ‘faux and belofied’ is low. We’re better than this. Let’s respect all kinds of art. — buttercup⁷ is seeing bts 🌸 (@moonrainksj) April 17, 2020

Sir, panoorin niyo po ito para matauhan po kayo, hindi focus love story kaya mahihimasmasan kayo: 1. Reply 1988

2. Hi Bye Mama

3. Sky Castle

4. Signal – baka matuto po kayong gumawa ng crime dramas, maganda to

5. Chief of Staff 1 & 2 – maganda to kung gagawa ka rin ng politics — Charity Corpuz (@chacorpuz) April 17, 2020

Matti is the director behind films On The Job, Seklusyon, and Honor Thy Father, among others.

Two of Matti’s films, BuyBust and Kuwaresma, are currently streaming on Netflix.