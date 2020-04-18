Trending Now

“Erik Matti receives backlash after blaming K-Dramas for future doom of local entertainment industry”

Erik Matti described K-Dramas as ‘faux Cinderella stories’ and called South Korean actors ‘belofied.’

Filmmaker Erik Matti is in hot water after making some comments about K-Dramas, blaming their success on Netflix as a possible reason for the future doom of the Philippine TV and movie industry.

Matti’s remarks stemmed from the fact that the Top 10 current most viewed movies and TV shows on streaming giant Netflix are mostly foreign — with five of them being South Korean productions.

“The daily top ten most viewed on #Netflix shows us how our movies and TV are doomed in the future. K-drama galore,” he wrote.

While there is a truth that the entertainment industry is suffering due to jobs gone and TV show productions halted, the success of K-Drama in the country is nowhere near to blame as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused all of it. 

But the 49-year-old filmmaker got fans riled up even more when he described K-Dramas as “faux cinderella stories” and calling South Korean actors “belofied” — referencing Philippines’ leading cosmetic clinic.

“Faux cinderella stories with belofied actors whiter than white. And it’s all about love in the midst of this pandemic,” he stated.

Meanwhile, some netizens defended their love for K-Drama, some opted to suggest South Korean movies and TV shows with non-romantic themes — proving the director’s assumptions wrong. 

See some of the comments from netizens below: 

Matti is the director behind films On The Job, Seklusyon, and Honor Thy Father, among others.

Two of Matti’s films, BuyBust and Kuwaresma, are currently streaming on Netflix.

