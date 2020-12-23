“Erik Santos reveals his Christmas plans: ‘Kailangan muna natin mag-survive’”

Namamasko Po Year 4 performer Erik Santos reveals his plans for the holidays under the new normal.

As one of the performers of TFC’s Namamasko Po Year 4 event, Erik Santos shared with host Kaladkaren his simple plans for Christmas under the new normal.

“This year kasi ang hirap magplano. Kailangan natin maging extra careful and talagang kami lang sa bahay, kung sino lang nag nakatira sa bahay, kami lang yung mag-se-celebrate muna kasi madami pa namang Paskong dadating so maghintay muna tayo. At first kailangan muna natin mag-survive, kailangan natin ma-protect-tahan ang bawat isa, yung ating mga kaibigan at ating mga pamilya,” he says.

The 38-year-old singer also shared what he will miss the most about previous Christmas celebrations. Erik admitted that everything personal and professional was affected this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Mami-miss ko yung mga Christmas parties. Di ba mga November pa lang sa ating mga performers, kalagitnaan pa lang ng November hanggang last week ng December minsan umaabot pa ng January na sobra nating busy. Minsan nga sa isang araw nakaka-tatlo hanggang apat na events tayo kasi ang dami daming nag-i-invite sa atin sa mga Christmas parties. Siguro yun yung mami-miss ko, yung pagod na nararamdaman ko kapag malapit na yung Christmas season mismo. Yung pagod, yung pagkanta with a live audience nakaka-miss yun and siyempre yung Christmas music nakaka-miss din yun,” he shared.

READ: Erik Santos celebrates 16 years of friendship with Sarah Geronimo and Rachelle Ann Go

[embedded content]

During their interview in between performances for Namamasko Po, Erik shared one of his Christmas traditions growing up at home.

“Before na-experience namin na naglalagay kami ng mga medyas namin mismo, sinasabit namin sa Christmas tree tapos naghihintay kami ng Christmas para mabuksan namin yung medyas,” he said.