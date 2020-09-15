“Erika Padilla gives birth to second child”

Actress and sportscaster Erika Padilla has given birth to her second child.

On Instagram over the weekend, Erika introduced her newborn daughter with her husband, Alaska Aces coach Jeffrey Cariaso, as she expressed her gratitude to those who congratulated her family on the milestone.

“Glorious day to bring this heaven-sent gift back home to the rest of the family,” she said.

Erika, who starred in “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” “La Luna Sangre,” and “Ngayon at Kailanman,” gave birth to her second child, Estella Gloria, at The Medical City on Saturday, September 12.

She and Jeffrey have been married for three years now. The couple tied the knot in the US in June 2017.

They have another child, Jet, who turned three years old just last September 7.