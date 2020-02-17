“Erwan Heussaff pens heartfelt message for Anne Curtis on her birthday”

Erwan Heussaff said that he is looking forward to seeing Anne becoming a mother soon.

Erwan Heussaff took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message for his wife Anne Curtis, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, February 17.

“A decade has gone by and I’ve seen you grow in so many different ways. From short hair to long hair and back, from late nights out to order in TV dinners, from petty young love fights, to laughing off problems we know we can work through together, from beer to kombucha, from insecurities to self confidence, from tight fitting dresses to comfortable pregnancy jeans and from your love of fish and chips, to your surviving love for fish and chips. The list goes on,” Erwan said.

He continued, “Some things have changed, others have stayed the same, but you’re always moving forward.”

The online personality also expressed his excitement about Anne becoming a mother soon.

“I can’t wait to see you go through the next couple of weeks, as you come into motherhood. I don’t see it as a next step, or a new phase in life, more so as something you are adding to your growing list of accomplishments in life, because I know that there is still so much more to come. Happy birthday @annecurtissmith,” Erwan wrote.

The couple got married on November 2017 in New Zealand. They announced Anne’s pregnancy November last year. The actress-host is set to give birth this month.