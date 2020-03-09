“Erwan Heussaff posts clips of newborn daughter”

Vlogger Erwan Heussaff took to social media on Monday to share another glimpse of his newborn daughter, Dahlia Amelie.

“New favorite subject to shoot,” he wrote as caption to a seconds-long clip he posted on Instagram Stories on Monday showing close-up shots of Dahlia’s hands and feet.

It was just last Friday when Heussaff and his wife, actress-host Anne Curtis, introduced their newborn to the public via a post on their respective Instagram pages.

“Our beautiful little daughter was born on March 2, 2020. I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt,” wrote Erwan.

For her part, the “It’s Showtime” host wrote: “Never knew I could love someone so much… So much that it hurts in a good way… It’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness.

“I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way… even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore.”

Anne gave birth to Dahlia last March 2 in Melbourne, Australia.

She and Erwan tied the knot in New Zealand back in November 2017.