“Erwan Heussaff shares experience being a full-time dad to daughter while in Australia”

Erwan Heussaff is currently in Australia with his wife Anne Curtis and their daughter Dahlia.

Now that he is just staying at home amid the growing threat of COVID-19 pandemic, Erwan Heussaff shared that he is taking it as an opportunity to be a full-time dad to his daughter Dahlia. Erwan is currently in Australia with his wife Anne Curtis and their baby.

“For me, I would never have had the opportunity to spend this much time with my newborn daughter if everything was back to normal. For me, it’s been amazing to be a full-time dad, which is something I never thought I’d be able to experience, just being at home every day,” he said in an episode of the online fundraising event One Voice Pilipinas.

According to the content creator and restaurateur, the situation in Australia is pretty similar to what is happening in the Philippines.

“If you go online, you’re berated with the news about the virus, day in and day out. It’s happening everywhere in the world. It’s the same thing here in Australia. They put it on the radio every hour. It’s on TV every hour. The government keeps telling people to stay home,” he shared.

Erwan added, “Everyone is going through the exact same thing. Everyone needs to stay home. Here, they are talking a lot about losing jobs. These are situations that everyone is experiencing. It’s important to know that it’s not just us. Whatever is happening in the Philippines, it’s everywhere else.”

Anne gave birth to their firstborn last March.

The couple got married in 2017 in New Zealand.