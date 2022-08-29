Erwin Tulfo Apologized to Teachers Over Education Aid Remarks

DSWD’s Erwin Tulfo Apologized to Teachers After Slammed for His Remarks

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo apologized to teachers over his remarks on education aid distribution.

The apology was prompted after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and other teacher organizations reacted to Tulfo’s claimed offensive and careless statement. When given the responsibility of allocating financial aid, he asserted that professors might show favor to other pupils.

“Baka maulit na naman na may pinaboran si teacher dahil pinsan niya ‘yung estudyante niya. Eh alam n’yo naman po ‘yung mga teacher natin, doon lang nakatira sa paligid-ligid. Baka na naman ma-accuse na naman ho ang mga teacher. Kawawa naman,” Tulfo said.

The DSWD secretary made it clear, nonetheless, that he had no desire to insult the educators. He claimed that if teachers were given the responsibility of providing financial aid to kids, they might be charged with bias.

“Hihingi lang ho ako ng pasensya at paumanhin sa mga guro natin na nasaktan doon sa sinabi natin. Sinita tayo ng ACT Teachers party-list na hindi maganda ‘yung nasabi natin na pinagdududahan ang mga teachers natin doon sa pamimigay ng ayuda,” Tulfo said.

“Hindi ganun eh. Ang sinabi ko ho ay baka mapag-isipan sila o maakusahan na namimili na dahil may mga kaanak,” he added.

Accordingly, each student may receive P1,000 for those in elementary school, P2,000 for those in high school, P3,000 for those in senior high school, and P4,000 for those in college or vocational school. In the meantime, DSWD has launched providing financial assistance to needy students or “students-in-crisis.”

