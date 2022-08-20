Erwin Tulfo Apologizes to Parents, Students Who Fail to Claim Aid

Erwin Tulfo Apologizes to Parents, Students Over Education Aid Confusion

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo apologizes to parents and student who failed to claim their education aid.

In spite of long lines at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City, Tulfo on Saturday apologized to the children and their guardians who did not receive their educational help. Numerous images and videos depicted students swarming the DSWD office to claim their financial aid.

“Pasensiya na po kayo. Ginagawan naman ho namin ng paraan. Nagre-recalibrate po kami, ina-adjust po namin,” Tulfo said in a media interview.

Tulfo further stated that the DSWD intends to provide the local government offices with cash assistance. He claims that although they will provide aid to the municipality, it won’t go to the barangay because that involves indigency, which the residents do not desire.

“Siguro po next weekend ang gagawin namin hihingi po kami ng tulong. Bababa na namin sa munisipyo, pero not in the barangay kasi ang barangay humihingi ng indigency, ayaw ng mga tao ‘yun,” he said.

Long lineups of hundreds of recipients gathered at the DSWD payout centers across the nation. The distribution of financial aid to needy students will take place every Saturday until September 24 according to a statement made on Thursday by DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

According to Tulfo, the DSWD will award P1,000 to elementary students, P2,000 to students in high school, P3,000 to those in senior high school, and P4,000 to those enrolled in college or vocational programs. According to him, each household is allowed three beneficiaries.

Those who want to use the aid merely need to bring their school ID and their enrollment certificate. According to Tulfo, senior high school and college students may receive the funds on their own, while parents of elementary and high school students may receive assistance without bringing their children.

