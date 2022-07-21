Erwin Tulfo Reprimand 5 DSWD Staff for Not Answering Hotline

Erwin Tulfo Lambasted 5 Staff of DSWD for Not Answering Hotline

The secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reprimanded five (5) staff for not answering hotline.

After receiving a complaint concerning the non-response of the abovementioned workers to the DSWD hotline where those who would have requested for their help would have called, the DSWD Secretary reprimanded five employees. Tulfo claimed in his statement that if no one answers the DSWD hotlines, they are meaningless.

“Reprimand at warning sa limang kasama natin sa hotline operations dahil hindi po kasi nila sinasagot ang mga tawag sa hotlines. Ano pa pong silbi ng mga hotlines kung wala namang sasagot,” said Tulfo.

Two additional DSWD staff, in addition to the five assigned to the hotline, have been suspended for being impolite to those who contact them for assistance, based on the report. It will be recalled that Tulfo pledged to fire their belligerent workers from the DSWD.

Tulfo is currently looking at the potential of rewarding anyone with P1,000 for information about Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries who are undeserving. In his remark, he stated that this would be accomplished as a component of the 4Ps list, which purportedly contained the information of ineligible beneficiaries.

He threatened to start providing the informants with a means of subsistence if the accusations over the 4Ps beneficiaries persisted. He added that they had lately received a complaint and some inaccurate information.

